The Business Research Company

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Market Size

The Business Research Company's AIDS Market Report: Revenue, Growth Drivers, Trends, and Forecast to Reach $43.28 Billion by 2030

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) market has witnessed substantial growth recently, propelled by rising HIV infection rates and enhanced awareness efforts. As advancements continue in treatment and prevention, this market is set to expand further, reflecting ongoing global health priorities and innovations. Let's explore the market's current size, growth drivers, key regions, and future outlook in detail.

Market Size and Growth Projections of the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Market

The acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) market has experienced robust expansion over recent years. It is anticipated to grow from $33.75 billion in 2025 to $35.53 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to the widespread prevalence of HIV infections worldwide, increased awareness campaigns, government-backed HIV treatment programs, availability of first-generation antiretroviral drugs, and a rising number of opportunistic infections associated with AIDS.

Download a free sample of the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (aids) market report:



Looking ahead, the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $43.28 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1%. Factors driving growth in this forecast period include the development of next-generation antiretroviral therapies, expansion of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) programs, advancements in HIV vaccine research, adoption of digital health monitoring technologies, and strengthened public-private partnerships for HIV management. Emerging trends include increased use of antiretroviral therapy (ART), wider deployment of PrEP and PEP, enhanced HIV diagnostic and surveillance initiatives, a growing focus on vaccine development, and integration of hospital and retail pharmacy services.

Understanding the Nature of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic and potentially fatal condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HIV progressively weakens the immune system by destroying critical CD4 T cells, which leaves individuals vulnerable to opportunistic infections, severe illnesses, and certain cancers if not treated effectively. Managing AIDS involves a combination of antiretroviral therapy (ART), continuous immune function monitoring, prevention of opportunistic infections, and comprehensive healthcare support to improve patients' overall health outcomes and quality of life.

View the full acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (aids) market report:



Key Growth Drivers Fueling the Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Market

One of the main factors propelling the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) market is the rising incidence of HIV infections worldwide. HIV is a virus that attacks and weakens the immune system, reducing the body's ability to fight infections and diseases. The growing number of HIV cases is caused by factors such as unprotected sexual contact with an infected individual, sharing needles or syringes, receiving contaminated blood products, having multiple sexual partners, and the presence of a weakened immune system or other sexually transmitted infections.

The management and treatment of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) play a critical role in supporting patients living with HIV by encouraging early diagnosis, increasing access to effective antiretroviral therapies, improving prevention strategies, and strengthening healthcare infrastructures. For example, data published in November 2024 by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), a Sweden-based EU agency, shows that in 2023, there were 112,883 new HIV diagnoses across 47 out of 53 countries in the region. Of these, 24,731 cases were reported in the European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA). The crude rate of HIV diagnoses rose to 12.7 per 100,000 population in 2023, marking a 2.4% increase from 12.4 per 100,000 in 2022. This upward trend in HIV infections is a significant factor driving the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) market forward.

The Leading Regional Markets for Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

North America held the largest share of the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) market in 2025, reflecting a well-established healthcare infrastructure and significant investment in HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years, driven by increasing healthcare access, rising HIV awareness, and expanding treatment programs. Other regions covered in the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AIDS Market Report: Revenue, Growth Drivers, Trends, and Forecast to Reach $43.28 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.