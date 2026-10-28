Techcxo Field Guide Shows Technology Leaders Where To Focus When Markets Shift

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Five veteran product and technology executives share lessons on prioritization, security, IT infrastructure, and AI for growth-stage companies.

ATLANTA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When market conditions change, technology leaders often face pressure to do more with less. Yet adding features, software, and meetings can make the underlying problem worse. Teams lose focus, roadmaps turn into never-ending to-do lists, and foundational work on security and infrastructure gets delayed.

TechCXO's Product & Technology practice offers a different approach in its field guide,“Scaling Through Uncertainty: A Product & Technology Leader's Guide: Strategies for Flexibility, Security, and Sustainable Growth.”

Written by TechCXO partners Ian Findlay, Katie Reilly, Greg Smith, Terry Ziemniak, and Kevin Carlson, the guide tackles the challenges growth-stage and mid-market companies face most often: shifting priorities, overloaded roadmaps, cybersecurity risks, aging IT systems, and pressure to adopt AI.

Rather than responding to uncertainty with more activity, the authors encourage leaders to focus on the decisions that create measurable business value.

“Founders want to make every prospect happy, and before long the backlog is completely broken,” said Katie Reilly, CPO Partner in TechCXO's Product & Technology practice.“Engineers spin their wheels, release dates slip, and customers leave anyway because the core platform feels clunky. Looking someone in the eye and saying 'not right now' is often the kindest, most effective thing a leader can do for their team.”

The guide highlights five areas where companies can take practical action:

Build In Flexibility: The authors recommend agile practices, backed by strong product ownership, vendor contracts with exit options negotiated before signing, and fractional experts who can step in within weeks rather than months.

Say No to Low-Value Work: An outcome-based roadmap ties every initiative to a business result, such as customer retention, conversion, adoption, or 30-day user drop-off.

Treat Security as a Growth Enabler: Multi-factor authentication, encryption, and compliance work cost far less to build in from the start than to bolt on before launch. A security-aware culture, investments matched to the company's maturity and cyber insurance requirements, and outside compliance expertise complete the foundation.

Treat IT Infrastructure as a Business Priority: A regular, at least annual, IT assessment helps leaders untangle patchworks of legacy and cloud systems. Removing outdated systems and organizing access around actual working relationships can make the business more efficient and secure.

Test AI Against Real Problems: Companies do not need a custom model or a large initial investment to begin using AI. The authors recommend starting with low-risk proofs of concept without large upfront investment. By taking a“Buy first, build later” approach, most companies can meet their early AI goals with commercial or foundational models, and many will never need a proprietary one.

“Scaling Through Uncertainty: A Product & Technology Leader's Guide” is available at techcxo.

About TechCXO

For more than 20 years, TechCXO has been a leader in providing companies with on-demand access to seasoned fractional C-suite executives and Operating Partners. The firm's partnership of more than 100 highly experienced leaders supports clients across finance, product and technology, revenue growth, human capital, and executive operations. TechCXO serves startups, growth companies, and private equity-backed businesses nationwide. As a flexible and potent alternative to traditional hiring, TechCXO equips companies with the leadership they need to succeed.

Lisa Bankston

TechCXO

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TechCXO Field Guide Shows Technology Leaders Where to Focus When Markets Shift News Provided By TechCXO October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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