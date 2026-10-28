Personal Injury Trial Lawyer With 30 Years Of Experience Unveils In-House AI Review Framework

Brent Stewart, Founder, Stewart Law Offices

Stewart Law Offices details how the personal injury law firm checks AI-assisted work before anything is filed.

- Brent Stewart, Founder, Stewart Law OfficesROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stewart Law Offices today unveiled the In-House AI Review Framework, the policy the personal injury law firm uses to put artificial intelligence to work on case files while keeping a lawyer responsible for every filing. Brent Stewart, founder of the firm and a trial lawyer who finished law school in 1989, built the framework after spending roughly 20 hours a week for four months testing legal AI programs. Stewart Law Offices serves injured people from offices across South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina.Stewart detailed the framework during a new appearance on RealDealChat with host Jack Hoss, in an episode about how business owners are testing AI.AI has moved into law offices faster than most firms have written rules for it. The American Bar Association addressed the shift in Formal Opinion 512, issued July 29, 2024, which says lawyers who use generative AI still carry duties that include competence, protecting client information and candor toward the court.†"But the bottom line is, if you're using AI entirely to do your job, you're going to get in trouble, just as if you're using a law clerk to write the briefs and you don't read them over. You have a duty," Brent Stewart said during his appearance on the RealDealChat podcast.The In-House AI Review Framework has four parts, each described on the show. First, the AI stays inside the firm. Stewart said the system connects to the firm's case management, email and scheduling tools, and the firm feeds it South Carolina workers' compensation rules, selected case law and its own forms instead of letting it pull material from the open internet.Second, a lawyer checks the work. Stewart said attorneys must go over everything they file for facts, case citations and indexing, and that some judges now require lawyers to disclose AI use in a motion or pleading.Third, paper backs up the software. Stewart still keeps a hard-copy calendar and compares it against the computer every Friday, a check he said takes about 20 minutes to cover three months of dates.Fourth, the firm keeps its exit open. Stewart said the firm negotiated a one-year term with its AI vendor, with pricing locked for two more years if it stays, because the technology changes too fast for a long commitment.The In-House AI Review Framework shows up most clearly in the files. Accounting staff once paged through each physical file to find medical provider liens or money a client had promised to someone else. Stewart said the scanned records now let the system surface those items quickly.He gave a working example on the show: a demand letter or complaint that took four hours can take two, plus 15 minutes of review. Stewart said the system appears to be loved by about 85% of his staff in its first weeks of use.Stewart said he runs incoming discovery through the system to find inconsistencies, then reads the documents himself."Do I still have to read everything? Yes," Stewart said.Stewart said AI is narrowing the gap between large and small firms, because a small team can now summarize thousands of pages of discovery that once took a room of reviewers. A trial lawyer who skips AI, he said, cannot compete on time.Brent Stewart is a trial lawyer licensed in South Carolina, West Virginia and multiple federal courts and holds the "AV Preeminent"rating from Martindale-Hubbell.* He began his career at Bordas and Bordas in Wheeling, West Virginia, and opened the first Stewart Law Offices location in Rock Hill in 1995. His practice covers tractor-trailer wrecks, car accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death and workers' compensation claims.Stewart said the firm will review its AI system after the first year and that firms using AI well may need a dedicated staff member to manage it.Injured people in the Carolinas can read more about how Stewart Law Offices handles their cases and request a free consultation at .About Stewart Law OfficesStewart Law Offices is a personal injury law firm founded in 1995 by trial lawyer Brent Stewart, serving injured people and injured workers from offices across South Carolina and Charlotte, North Carolina. The firm represents clients in workers' compensation claims, tractor-trailer wrecks, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice and wrongful death matters on a contingency fee basis. Its attorneys handle AI-assisted case review under the In-House AI Review Framework, which keeps the firm's AI tools closed to the open internet and keeps a lawyer responsible for every filing.*Information about the "AV Preeminent"rating and its peer review criteria is published by Martindale-Hubbell at martindale. Attorney fees calculated prior to deduction of expenses. †ABA Formal Opinion 512, "Generative Artificial Intelligence Tools" (July 29, 2024), is published by the American Bar Association Standing Committee on Ethics and Professional Responsibility at americanbar. Statements attributed to Brent Stewart are from his appearance on the RealDealChat podcast. This release is general information and is not legal advice.Media Contact:

Brent Stewart

Stewart Law Offices

+1 803-487-6446

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Personal Injury Trial Lawyer With 30 Years of Experience Unveils In-House AI Review Framework News Provided By Podcastguest October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Law, Technology



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