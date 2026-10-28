Coral Bay Smiles Named 2026 Best Of Florida Honorable Mention Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coral Bay Smiles, a cosmetic and general dentistry practice led by Dr. Grace Lopez, DMD, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award winner. The recognition reflects a technology-driven approach to dental care for patients throughout Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding Broward County community.Located on North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Bay Smiles offers a full range of cosmetic and general dental services, including veneers, smile makeovers, cosmetic bonding, crowns, dental implants, teeth whitening, and clear aligner therapy with Invisalign. The practice's process centers on digital smile design: patients begin with photos and a digital scan and then preview a mock-up of their new smile before any treatment begins. That approach allows Dr. Grace Lopez and her team to plan conservative, minimally invasive treatment.Beyond cosmetic services, Coral Bay Smiles considers each patient's overall health, from periodontal therapy and routine cleanings to screening for conditions like teeth grinding and sleep-related breathing issues. The practice works closely with other dental specialists and medical professionals in the Fort Lauderdale area to coordinate care.“Every patient who sits in our chair is at a different point in their own Smile Journey, and our job is to meet them there,” said Dr. Grace Lopez, DMD, of Coral Bay Smiles.“This recognition means a great deal to our team, because it reflects the trust our patients place in us every single day.”As Coral Bay Smiles looks ahead, Dr. Grace Lopez and her team remain focused on expanding access to holistic, conservative dental care throughout Fort Lauderdale. The 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award serves as recognition of the practice's ongoing commitment to helping patients feel confident in their smiles, one consultation at a time.For more information click here!

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Coral Bay Smiles Named 2026 Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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