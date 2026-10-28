Pulsar Introduces Thermion 3, The Third Generation Of Its Classic-Design Thermal Imaging Device

Longer range, sharper detail, and familiar handling arrive in a thermal optic built on refinement and user feedback.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pulsar, a Lithuanian manufacturer of thermal imaging optics, today announced Thermion 3, the third generation of its classic-design thermal imaging device. The line carries the tagline "Perfected," reflecting an approach built on refining proven components based on real user feedback.Thermion was the first thermal imaging device built with a classic optical design, giving users the same handling and control layout as the daytime optics they already knew. Thermion 3 is the third generation of that idea, with improvements across the device's core components.Key improvements in Thermion 3 include:A laser rangefinder (LRF) with extended range, now reaching 1,200 m, up from 800 m in the previous generation, along with a faster reading time.Improved thermal sensors for sharper image detail.Classic-style zoom and focus rings, fine-tuned to match the feel of a daytime optic.A larger screen, providing increased eye relief and reduced eye strain during extended use.Extended battery life, with a user-replaceable battery for continued use in the field.Thermion 3 is available in two models. The flagship XT60, with an HD 1,280 × 1,024 thermal sensor, delivers the sharpest image detail in the line and is built primarily for long-range, though it performs just as capably up close. The XR60, with a 640 × 480 sensor, supports long-distance, open-field use with a 4× base magnification.Both models pair with Stream Vision 2, Pulsar's companion app, letting users manage footage and settings from their phone.Thermion 3 will be available through Pulsar's dealer network. The full list of official dealers is available here.About PulsarPulsar is a Lithuanian brand under Yukon Group, designing thermal imaging and night vision optics for observation, outdoor, and professional field use. Pulsar's product line includes thermal imaging devices, monoculars, and binoculars used by professionals worldwide.

Raitis Gocentas

Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pulsar introduces Thermion 3, the third generation of its classic-design thermal imaging device News Provided By Yukon Advanced Optics Worldwide October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Electronics Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.