Samsar Resources Launches Battery-As-A-Service Leasing Program For Golf Carts, Bikeshares, And More.

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The Samsar Team Celebrating at their factory in Sugarland, Texas

Samsar's new 48V 100Ah Lithium Ion Battery Made to be Repurposed

Mobility fleet managers and OEMs can conserve working capital by leasing high-performance lithium-ion packs designed for remanufacturing.

- Guillermo Garcia, Samsar CEOHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Samsar Resources, a Texas-based battery re-manufacturer, today announced they are scaling up their lithium-ion financing program for mobility and OEM applications. Samsar's lease program offers American companies the opportunity to lease batteries on 24 - 30 month terms, reducing capital needs, improving cash flow, and increasing fleet performance and uptime.“What we were hearing from fleet managers was that cash is king,” said Samsar Resources CEO Guillermo Garcia.“They're well aware of lithium-ion's superior performance, but default to buying lead-acid because it was better for cash flow. Our new leasing program lets our customers conserve working capital while providing their end-users the fun and durability of lithium-ion batteries.”Samsar, known throughout the industry for its unique partnership with Nissan, has an extensive catalogue of products for golf carts, bikeshare, trucking, marine and recreational vehicles. Samsar's batteries are designed for easy remanufacturing. Any battery returned to Samsar will be thoroughly checked, tested, and quickly refurbished back into non-mobility use cases. Organizations who prioritize sustainability can lean on Samsar's circular supply chain to support their environmental goals.Samsar's new program, in partnership with Farnam Street SF, offers brand new lithium-ion batteries on 24 to 60- month lease terms, depending on the vehicle type. Samsar's leasing program will ensure that customer fleets can maximize their uptime and always have best-in-class energy storage technology. Upon conclusion of the leasing term customers have two options:1. Purchase the battery at a predetermined price.2. Extend the lease for longer term periodElectric mobility organizations who want to grow quickly no longer need to source, purchase, and maintain large inventories of batteries. Companies large and small can focus on serving their own customers with peace of mind that a replacement battery is only a phone call away.All SKUs listed on Samsar's website are available for leasing. Interested customers can visit or contact....About SamsarSamsar Resources, based in Sugar Land, Texas, remanufactures used electric vehicle batteries into other forms of value-added energy storage. Inspired by the ancient concept of *samsara,* Samsar Resources supports the development of a global circular economy by maximizing the value of energy storage assets. Learn more at .

Andrew A Jay

Samsar Resources

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Samsar Resources Launches Battery-as-a-Service Leasing Program for Golf Carts, Bikeshares, and more. News Provided By Samsar Resources October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications



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