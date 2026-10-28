Three Palms Homewatch Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three Palms HomeWatch, a Naples-based provider of luxury home watch and estate care services, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner, recognizing the company's structured, documentation-driven approach to protecting properties for seasonal and absentee homeowners throughout Naples and Collier County.What distinguishes Three Palms HomeWatch is the rigor behind each visit. The team performs structured interior and exterior visual checks supported by GPS verification, time-stamped photographs, and detailed reports delivered through a secure client platform, allowing homeowners to see, rather than simply hear, that their property is being cared for. Inspections are designed to catch early signs of water intrusion, elevated humidity, HVAC concerns, plumbing issues, appliance problems, pest activity, security concerns, and storm-related damage well before small issues become costly repairs. That level of documentation gives homeowners a clear, verifiable record of their property's condition at every visit, not just a reassuring phone call.Beyond inspections, the company positions itself as a trusted local advocate rather than someone who simply stops by. Services include concierge and vendor coordination, secure vendor access and onsite oversight, arrival and departure preparation, hurricane and storm-readiness support, post-storm property assessments, and automotive asset care for vehicles left behind.Three Palms HomeWatch is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and maintains professional affiliations and credentials through the National Home Watch Association, Florida Home Watch Association, and Home Watch Academy. Together, these standards reinforce the company's commitment to professional training, insurance, ethics, accountability, and a level of service that extends well beyond a casual property check-in."This recognition reflects exactly what we set out to build: a home watch service homeowners can verify, not just trust," said Lou Carulli, Founder and Managing Director of Three Palms HomeWatch. "Every inspection is documented because our clients deserve proof, not promises."As Naples continues to attract seasonal and absentee homeowners drawn to its luxury estates, Three Palms HomeWatch plans to expand its accredited, documentation-first model while maintaining the personalized attention that earned it the 2026 Best of Florida Award. For homeowners balancing multiple residences, the company aims to remain the trusted, on-the-ground presence that allows them to enjoy life elsewhere knowing their Naples home remains professionally watched over and cared for.For more information, click here.

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Three Palms HomeWatch Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 28, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Telecommunications



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