Businessonlybusiness Launches Comprehensive Business Guide Series Covering 43 Countries Across Emerging Markets And Global Trade Corridors

MIAMI, FL, October 28, 2026 - BusinessOnlyBusiness, an English-language business intelligence platform specializing in emerging markets and global trade, has officially launched its Country Business Guide series, now covering 43 countries across Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. The initiative represents a significant expansion of the platform's editorial mission: to provide international business professionals with the structured, actionable intelligence they need to make informed decisions in complex and fast-moving markets.

The Country Business Guide series offers decision-makers a comprehensive view of each market, covering economic context, key industries, investment climate, regulatory environment, market entry strategies, trade dynamics, and practical recommendations for companies evaluating expansion opportunities. Each guide is built around a structured commercial profile that includes population, GDP figures, currency, major industries, principal exports, and business entry considerations - giving executives a reliable starting framework without the noise of generic news content.

Countries currently covered span the full spectrum of global trade opportunity, from high-growth emerging economies such as Mexico, Colombia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, India, Poland, and Brazil, to established international business hubs including Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The platform plans to continue expanding its coverage throughout 2026 and into 2027, with a target of profiling more than 60 countries within the next 12 months.

“The gap in the market has always been the same: executives and investors who need to move fast on international expansion decisions don't have time to piece together fragmented information from a dozen different sources. We built this platform to be the first stop for any professional who needs to understand a market quickly, evaluate its potential seriously, and act on that intelligence with confidence.”

- Fernando Basto, Director, AndeanWire

Beyond the Country Business Guide series, BusinessOnlyBusiness offers a growing library of editorial content organized across six strategic verticals designed to serve the full spectrum of international business intelligence needs. The Opportunities vertical covers market entry strategies, sector-specific investment opportunities, and expansion frameworks across emerging economies. Markets delivers structured analysis of global trade flows, commodity dynamics, foreign direct investment trends, and macroeconomic signals relevant to business decision-making. The Technology vertical focuses on practical applications of AI, automation, cloud infrastructure, and digital transformation for companies operating across multiple markets. Small Business provides actionable guidance for growing companies navigating international expansion, trade finance, cross-border e-commerce, and operational scaling. And Leadership addresses the strategic and organizational challenges facing executives who manage teams, capital, and decisions across complex global environments.

The platform is backed by AndeanWire, a Latin American press release distribution and digital media network with over 15 years of experience serving companies and communications professionals across Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and the broader region. AndeanWire's network reaches more than 28 owned editorial portals and allied media properties across Latin America, providing BusinessOnlyBusiness with a unique distribution backbone and editorial infrastructure that few independent business intelligence platforms can match.

BusinessOnlyBusiness is designed for a professional audience that includes corporate executives evaluating new markets, investors tracking emerging economy trends, consultants advising clients on cross-border strategy, communications agencies seeking English-language distribution for their clients, and international companies researching Latin America and other emerging regions as potential expansion destinations.

All content on the platform is published in English and is freely accessible. The Country Business Guide series is available in full at

About BusinessOnlyBusiness

BusinessOnlyBusiness is an English-language business intelligence platform delivering market analysis, country guides, investment intelligence, and commercial insights for executives, investors, and companies expanding into emerging markets and global trade corridors. The platform is supported by AndeanWire, a Latin American media and press release distribution network with over 15 years of regional experience.

About AndeanWire

AndeanWire is a Latin American press release distribution and digital media network with operations spanning Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and the broader Latin American region. The network operates more than 28 owned editorial portals and allied media properties, serving PR agencies, corporations, and communications professionals across the Americas.

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Fernando Basto Director, AndeanWire...

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