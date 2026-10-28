UK Maritime Agency Flags Possible Piracy Threat in Gulf of Aden
(MENAFN) The UK Maritime Trade Operations Center (UKMTO) warned Wednesday of a possible piracy threat in the Gulf of Aden after receiving reports of suspicious activity involving small boats operating near commercial vessels in the strategic waterway.
The agency said it had received information from multiple sources indicating unusual movements in the area, raising concerns about possible activity by groups involved in maritime piracy.
"UKMTO has received reports from various sources of suspicious activity within the Gulf of Aden,” it said in a statement on US social media platform X, adding: "Potentially indicative of Pirate Action Group Activity.”
According to the agency, several small boats had been spotted near merchant ships transiting the Gulf of Aden. One of the reported vessels was described as green and blue, carrying nine people and equipped with two ladders and a hook.
The reported equipment and the boat’s proximity to commercial vessels formed part of the information prompting the warning. However, the agency did not provide further details about the intentions of those aboard the boats or whether any ships had been directly approached or targeted.
"Authorities are investigating," UKMTO said, indicating that inquiries into the reported activity were ongoing.
The agency urged vessels navigating through the Gulf of Aden to remain alert, take appropriate precautions and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities. It did not announce any confirmed piracy incident or provide information about possible damage, injuries or the identities of those involved.
The warning comes as the Gulf of Aden remains an important international shipping corridor connecting the Red Sea with the Arabian Sea and providing access to routes leading toward the Suez Canal. Commercial vessels traveling through the region are advised to monitor maritime security alerts and follow guidance issued by relevant authorities.
UKMTO did not disclose when or where the suspicious boats were first observed, how many incidents had been reported or whether additional security measures were being considered. Further information was not immediately available.
The agency said it had received information from multiple sources indicating unusual movements in the area, raising concerns about possible activity by groups involved in maritime piracy.
"UKMTO has received reports from various sources of suspicious activity within the Gulf of Aden,” it said in a statement on US social media platform X, adding: "Potentially indicative of Pirate Action Group Activity.”
According to the agency, several small boats had been spotted near merchant ships transiting the Gulf of Aden. One of the reported vessels was described as green and blue, carrying nine people and equipped with two ladders and a hook.
The reported equipment and the boat’s proximity to commercial vessels formed part of the information prompting the warning. However, the agency did not provide further details about the intentions of those aboard the boats or whether any ships had been directly approached or targeted.
"Authorities are investigating," UKMTO said, indicating that inquiries into the reported activity were ongoing.
The agency urged vessels navigating through the Gulf of Aden to remain alert, take appropriate precautions and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities. It did not announce any confirmed piracy incident or provide information about possible damage, injuries or the identities of those involved.
The warning comes as the Gulf of Aden remains an important international shipping corridor connecting the Red Sea with the Arabian Sea and providing access to routes leading toward the Suez Canal. Commercial vessels traveling through the region are advised to monitor maritime security alerts and follow guidance issued by relevant authorities.
UKMTO did not disclose when or where the suspicious boats were first observed, how many incidents had been reported or whether additional security measures were being considered. Further information was not immediately available.
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