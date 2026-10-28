Assam: Agarwood Enters Dubai Market CM Sarma Highlights Export Push

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the state's growing global trade footprint following the export of 123 kg of agarwood chips to Dubai, describing the development as a boost for the sector supporting more than 50,000 farmers and workers.

“Taking Assam's fragrant heritage to the world!” Sarma said in a social media post, noting that the latest export marked a significant step towards expanding the international market for the state's traditional agarwood industry.

The chief minister said the export would strengthen Assam's presence in global trade while creating opportunities for those engaged in agarwood cultivation, processing and related activities.

Assam is home to a major share of India's agarwood resources, with the state accounting for around 81 per cent of the country's agarwood, according to information shared by the Chief Minister's Office.

Agarwood, a fragrant and valuable wood formed in certain trees of the genus Aquilaria, is widely used in the production of perfumes, incense, essential oils and traditional fragrance products.

Its high commercial value has made it an important livelihood opportunity in parts of Northeast India. The state government has been promoting the sector through policy measures aimed at facilitating trade and improving market access for agarwood growers and businesses.

The Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy is intended to encourage the sector's growth and help producers tap into domestic and international markets. Expanding exports could also provide opportunities for value addition, processing and entrepreneurship, particularly in rural areas.

The shipment to Dubai is expected to draw attention to Assam's potential in the global fragrance and aromatic products market, where agarwood-derived products command considerable commercial interest.

The development also underscores the broader effort to promote locally sourced products from the Northeast and connect regional producers with overseas buyers.

With more than 50,000 farmers and workers associated with the sector, the government's export push could help strengthen livelihoods while encouraging organised cultivation, processing and trade.

The latest consignment adds to efforts to establish Assam's traditional products in international markets and expand the state's economic engagement beyond conventional sectors.