Govt Calls For Stronger Linkages Between Startups And Industry To Boost Innovation Ecosystem

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The government on Wednesday called for stronger linkages between startups and industry, emphasising its role in facilitating partnerships that can help indigenous innovations move from research and development to wider commercial adoption.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said India's expanding innovation ecosystem offers significant opportunities for startups to connect with industry and other potential technology adopters, develop practical applications and scale up their solutions.

At the 'Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave' (ESTIC)-2026, the minister urged stakeholders to come forward and make effective use of these opportunities to strengthen India's innovation-led growth.

He reviewed a range of innovations demonstrating how scientific research is addressing challenges across sectors, from food and nutrition to advanced electronics.

Dr Singh has consistently advocated stronger coordination among research institutions, startups, industry and government to ensure that scientific discoveries translate into tangible economic and societal benefits.

The exhibition at ESTIC-2026 provides an opportunity for startups to engage directly with prospective partners, identify applications for their technologies and explore pathways for scaling their innovations.

The conclave features selected 50 deep-tech startups, 13 departmental stalls and 10 departmental technologies, reflecting the breadth of India's scientific and technological capabilities.

The minister urged industry leaders, investors, research institutions and other stakeholders to actively engage with startups and indigenous technology developers, build mutually beneficial partnerships and help take promising Indian innovations to wider markets.

Stronger collaboration across the innovation ecosystem, he said, can help accelerate technology adoption, strengthen domestic technological capabilities and advance the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

During his visit, the minister reviewed a range of innovations demonstrating how scientific research is addressing challenges across sectors, from food and nutrition to advanced electronics. Among the exhibits was CSIR Designer Rice, a high-protein, low-glycaemic-index rice developed at CSIR–National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST).