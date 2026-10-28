UP Welcomes Singapore Investors, Targets Foreign Investment In Manufacturing, Logistics And Green Energy

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 28 (IANS) In a bid to turn the state into a trillion-dollar economy Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday proposed foreign investment from Singapore across manufacturing, logistics, semiconductors, data centres, green energy and urban infrastructure, assuring investors of government support from the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to the commencement of manufacturing.

At a meeting with a 14-member delegation from the Singapore Business Federation, the Chief Minister proposed developing a dedicated 'Singapore City' and a high-tech industrial township near the Noida International Airport in Jewar. An eligibility certificate was handed over for one investment project, while MoUs were exchanged with two companies, marking steps towards translating investment proposals into projects on the ground.

Adityanath said the state's priority was not merely to secure investment commitments but to ensure their timely implementation, generate employment and strengthen industrial production. He said Singapore's technological capabilities and management expertise, combined with Uttar Pradesh's large market, skilled workforce and expanding infrastructure, offered significant opportunities for collaboration.

Recalling his visit to Singapore in February 2026, the Chief Minister said investment agreements worth approximately Rs 60,000 crore had been reached during the visit. He reiterated the government's commitment to providing investors with security, policy stability and support for timely project execution.

The state, he said, has a land bank of more than 75,000 acres available for industrial development, while 27 integrated manufacturing and logistics clusters are being developed. The six nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, located in Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot, have attracted investment proposals exceeding Rs 35,000 crore.

Adityanath highlighted opportunities for Singaporean companies in multimodal logistics and warehousing, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, data centres and cloud services, artificial intelligence, clean energy and waste management. He said Jewar's expressway network and connectivity to the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors could position the region as a major supply chain hub for North India.

Uttar Pradesh accounts for approximately 55 per cent of India's mobile phone production and nearly 60 per cent of electronic component manufacturing, the Chief Minister said. The state also contributes around 21 per cent of the country's foodgrain production, creating opportunities for foreign investment in food processing, packaging and exports.

He also invited Singaporean investors to explore tourism and hospitality projects in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj and along the Buddhist Circuit. Collaboration in urban planning was another area of focus, particularly for Lucknow, the State Capital Region and new townships.

Among the projects discussed, Greater Nashik Infracon Private Limited, associated with Singapore-based Universal Success Enterprises Group, received an eligibility certificate for the allocation of 50 acres in Sector 8D of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area. The company plans to establish a Universal Packaging Hub with an investment of Rs 775 crore, including foreign direct equity from Singapore. The project is expected to generate 1,880 direct jobs.

An MoU was also exchanged with Agricorp International for a manufacturing unit to produce soy protein isolate and chickpea protein concentrate, aimed at strengthening agricultural processing and value addition in the state.

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, a global waste management company, signed an MoU to treat approximately 7.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in Sector 145, Noida, and process fresh waste at a capacity of 350 tonnes per day in Saharanpur.

The Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh was seeking to convert its investment potential into manufacturing capacity, infrastructure development and employment, positioning the state as a destination for international investors.