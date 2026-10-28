Female Teacher Stabbed Repeatedly By Alleged Lover In Siliguri, Accused Attempts Suicide

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) A private school teacher was critically injured after she was stabbed multiple times by a man said to be her former lover in West Bengal's Siliguri on Wednesday morning. The accused later allegedly consumed poison and stabbed himself in an apparent suicide attempt, police said.

The injured teacher has been identified as Shiuli Dutta. She works as a private teacher in Siliguri.

On Wednesday, she went out for a morning walk when a young man named Sajal Das followed her for some distance and then attacked her with a knife.

According to police, she received injuries to the face and neck during the assault.

The attacker cut off her hair and threw it on the road. The teacher ran and entered a nearby house to save her life.

The police further said that the alleged 'lover' also followed her and entered the house. Sajal again stabbed Shiuli repeatedly.

Witnesses said the man then consumed poison and later stabbed himself in the abdomen with the same knife. Local residents who attempted to intervene were also threatened and attacked by him, they claimed.

A witness identified as Kanchana Mandal told local reporters, "The woman ran into the house next door. The man also entered. While stabbing the woman with the knife, he took poison and inserted the knife into his own stomach in front of my eyes. My hands and legs are still shaking when I think of that scene."

Several people claimed that they tried to stop Sajal, but the young man also attacked them with a knife.

Later, personnel from the Ashighar outpost under Bhaktinagar Police Station rushed to the spot and rescued both the injured woman and the accused. They were taken to Siliguri District Hospital, from where the accused was later shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Doctors treated the woman for multiple injuries, including wounds to her neck. Police said her condition is currently stable.

According to local residents, the accused is married, while the woman is divorced and has a minor son. Locals claimed the two had known each other for years and were previously in a relationship that had reportedly soured in recent months.

The victim's brother, Kalyan Saha, alleged that the accused had been harassing his sister for some time and that complaints had earlier been made to the police. Police said an investigation into the incident is underway.