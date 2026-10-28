Available from 28 October to 31 December, the festive offering features a whole roasted turkey with seasonal vegetables, ready to collect and serve

Dubai, UAE, October 2026: IKEA, operated by Al-Futtaim in the UAE, is bringing back its Whole Turkey Takeaway service, helping customers to spend less time preparing and more time celebrating this festive season. Available from 28 October to 31 December, the offering is priced at AED 449, with a special price of AED 399 for IKEA Family members. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Perfect for seasonal gatherings, the offering includes a whole roasted turkey weighing 6–7 kg, accompanied by roasted carrots, brussels sprouts, potatoes and beetroot with herbs, all prepared and ready to serve.

For added convenience, customers can order through IKEA's Click, Pay and Collect and pick-up their turkey 48 hours later from participating IKEA stores, including IKEA Dubai Festival City, IKEA Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali, IKEA Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, IKEA Al Ain in Al Jimi Mall. Alternatively, orders can be placed directly in-store at any of these locations or through the IKEA call centre.

Customers can also browse festive favourites at IKEA's Swedish Food Market, including gingerbread houses and ginger hearts, or explore the selection of seasonal salads and cakes at the IKEA restaurant, making it easy to pick up everything for their celebrations in one convenient visit.

About IKEA UAE:

IKEA UAE offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 35 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.

Customers can also join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty programme to avail of great offers and extended services on every visit to the store. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit , or @IKEAUAE on X.

About Al-Futtaim Group:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.