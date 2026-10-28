AVEVA To Showcase Connected Industrial Intelligence For A More Resilient Energy Sector At ADIPEC 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, today announced its participation at ADIPEC 2026 to be held in ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 2-5 November 2026. At the event, AVEVA will show how uniting engineering, operations and enterprise data across the full asset lifecycle via CONNECT, AVEVA's industrial intelligence platform, helps organisations across the energy sector strengthen resilience, improve performance and accelerate decarbonization. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Middle East holds roughly half of the world's proven oil reserves. It also produces nearly a third of the world's oil, which is why it remains the backbone of global energy security. This privilege comes with the responsibility to drive a responsible use of these resources for which the region has set ambitious targets: a 47% cut in emissions by 2035 from 2019 levels to remain on the path to net zero by 2050. The UAE also committed to triple its renewable energy contribution and invest up to AED 200 billion by 2030.

Growing output while cutting emissions at this pace leaves little room for unplanned downtime, inefficiency or blind spots in data. Operators need real-time industrial intelligence to keep supply reliable, manage increasingly complex assets and control costs.

“Resilient energy is what economies are built on,” said Nayef Bou Chaaya, Vice President, Middle East, Turkey & Central Asia at AVEVA.“Energy security is economic stability, and it takes shape where leaders, capital and capability unite to deliver at speed and scale. Nowhere is that clearer than in the Middle East, where actions match this ambition. The region has the resources, the vision and the leadership to define what a secure, sustainable energy future looks like for the world. By combining data and embedding intelligence across energy systems, we can keep energy resilient, affordable and secure, and turn that ambition into lasting performance.”

From 11:25 to 11:55 am in Plenary Hall B: Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA, will speak at the panel“Technology Rewired: Partnerships and the New Energy Landscape” This panel is part of the AI, Digital & Technology Programme of the Strategic Conference. At 12:30 pm in the AI Auditorium: Moresh Wankhede, Director of AI Strategy & Adoption will present AVEVA's industrial AI capabilities.

AVEVA Speaking opportunities at ADIPEC on Tuesday, 3 November 2026:

Visiting the AVEVA booth:

At ADIPEC this year, Hall 4, booth #4410, AVEVA will focus on the full asset lifecycle: Design, Build, Operate, Maintain and Optimize. CONNECT, AVEVA's industrial intelligence platform, will be featured as the spine that ties every zone together. Live CONNECT demonstrations will include data-centric engineering, digital twin foundations, AI-driven asset health monitoring and Industrial Knowledge Graphs. Visitors will also see ADNOC's experience of using AVEVA solutions to drive operational value and how customers can connect their own large language models to industrial data through the CONNECT MCP Server. The optimisation zone will feature AVEVATM Unified Supply Chain, AVEVATM Process Optimization and AVEVATM Predictive Asset Optimization, three solutions that help operators anticipate issues, model what-if scenarios and improve performance across the value chain.

AVEVA expertise in data also brings value in the Formula E championships. AVEVA became in 2025 the official Technology Partner of Porsche Formula E team (Porsche Motorsport) to turn the team's race, vehicle and system data into better decisions, from faster data management and clearer visualisation to performance analytics and industrial AI. This partnership is bearing fruits as Porsche Formula E-team won the 2025/26 Drivers' and Manufacturers' World Championships. Visitors who are eager to know what it feels to drive the Formula E car of a World Champion team can have this experience on the AVEVA booth, driving the Porsche Formula E team racing simulator, with a full race seat, steering rig and big-screen display.

AVEVA will also be alongside its regional partner, Al Masaood Energy, a leading Abu Dhabi-based group serving the energy and industrial sectors at Hall 4, booth #4210. Together they will showcase a living digital twin that connects engineering and operational data, giving operators a 360-degree view of energy consumption and emissions.

AVEVA in the AI zone, Hall 13:

From predicting equipment failures to giving access to operational data through natural-language requests, AVEVA's AI Zone pod will show industrial AI at work.

About AVEVA:

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.