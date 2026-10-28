MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The iconic waterpark reopens its doors on Sunday, November 1, bringing back thrilling rides, family-friendly experiences, and weekend entertainment for a full day of splash-filled fun. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Dubai's original and most-loved waterpark is making a splash once again! Wild Wadi WaterparkTM reopens on November 1, welcoming guests back for a new season of legendary thrills, non-stop fun and unforgettable family moments.

Part of Truly Amazing, Dubai Holding Entertainment's first annual entertainment season, the reopening invites families and friends to come together, rediscover a favourite destination and create memories worth sharing.

With 30 rides and attractions to explore, the fun is bigger than ever. Take on the legendary Jumeirah Sceirah, brave the twists and turns of Tantrum Alley, or get the whole family in on the action at Burj Surj. Whether chasing an adrenaline rush or cooling off in the much-loved Wave Pool, there's something for everyone to dive into.

Weekends will bring even more fun, with live entertainment and activities for children and families adding to the excitement throughout the park. Whether spending the day racing down slides, enjoying the entertainment or simply soaking up the atmosphere, Wild Wadi is the place to bring everyone together for a day packed with fun.

All that splashing calls for something delicious. New to the line-up, Surf & Tacos serves authentic Mexican cuisine, adding a fresh flavour to the park's dining offering. Guests can also tuck into burgers and hot dogs at Surfer's Burgers, freshly prepared pizzas at Firecrust Pizza, shawarmas and salads at Dhow & Lagoon Kitchen, or grab a quick snack and refreshment at Wave View Café.

And this is just the beginning. With upcoming celebrations and seasonal offerings for World Children's Week, Movember and the festive season, there will be even more reasons to return to Dubai's original waterpark in the weeks ahead.

Tickets start from AED 149, offering guests the chance to enjoy a full day of thrills, family fun and entertainment at Wild Wadi WaterparkTM.