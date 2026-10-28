Prince Faisal Bin Al Hussein Visits The UAE Pavilion At SOFEX Jordan 2026

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Aqaba, Jordan, October 2026: His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein visited the UAE Pavilion on the opening day of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) Jordan 2026. During the visit, His Royal Highness toured the Pavilion and viewed the latest defence and security products, technologies and solutions presented by participating entities. The Pavilion also welcomed 1,105 visitors and hosted 29 meetings on the opening day of the exhibition, which continues at the Aqaba International Exhibition & Convention Centre (AIECC) through 29 October.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the Pavilion brings together leading defence and security entities, including EDGE Group, Multi Level Group (MLG), NICOMATIC and Houbara, alongside the defence-focused publications Nation Shield and Al Jundi Journal. The Pavilion provides a unified national platform that enables participating entities to engage directly with official delegations, government representatives, industry leaders and international organisations operating across the defence and security sectors.

On its opening day, the Pavilion welcomed official delegations from several Arab and international countries, comprising representatives of defence institutions, special operations units, law enforcement agencies and other specialised organisations. The Pavilion also attracted strong interest from defence specialists, technology providers and industry representatives, further reinforcing SOFEX Jordan's role as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and international partnership building.

Participating entities presented a diverse range of advanced technologies and solutions spanning autonomous systems, electronic warfare, cybersecurity, precision effects, defence communications, advanced connectivity solutions, robotics, mobility technologies, and training and simulation systems. The exhibits highlighted the diversity of industrial capabilities and technological expertise represented within the Pavilion, as well as the continued growth and international presence of UAE defence industries.

EDGE Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jordan Design and Development Bureau (JODDB) on the opening day of the exhibition to explore areas of potential collaboration and identify opportunities for future cooperation. The agreement supports the development of industrial ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Jordan and contributes to advancing cooperation across the defence manufacturing sector.

The Pavilion hosted several meetings between participating entities, government representatives, international organisations and industry leaders to explore opportunities for future cooperation and strengthen partnerships across the defence and security sectors. EDGE Group held six meetings, Multi Level Group (MLG) four meetings, NICOMATIC four meetings, and Houbara five meetings.

Capital Events, the event management arm of ADNEC Group, held a series of meetings to promote the defence and security exhibitions organised by the Group in Abu Dhabi. The meetings included five engagements for the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), three for UMEX, and two for the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), underscoring strong demand for Abu Dhabi's leading defence, security and unmanned systems events.

Capital Events also promoted the 2027 editions of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), and the International Defence Conference (IDC), scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 25 to 29 January 2027, through engagement with exhibitors, defence manufacturers, government stakeholders and industry leaders from around the world.

The strong turnout witnessed at the UAE Pavilion on the opening day reflects growing international interest in Emirati industrial and technological capabilities. The Pavilion continues to create opportunities for commercial and industrial cooperation, knowledge exchange and engagement with international partners, while also raising awareness of the specialised defence and security events organised by ADNEC Group.

Held biennially under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and supported by the Jordanian Armed Forces, SOFEX Jordan is one of the region's leading defence and security exhibitions, bringing together government officials, specialists, manufacturers and industry representatives from around the world.

Visitors to SOFEX Jordan 2026 can explore the UAE's latest defence and security innovations, engage with participating entities and discover opportunities for future collaboration at Hall 2, Stand H201 through 29 October 2026.