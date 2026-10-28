Mainoo Returns To Manchester United Training Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, Oct 28 (IANS) Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo returned to training on Wednesday, providing a timely boost to head coach Michael Carrick ahead of the team's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The homegrown midfielder had missed Manchester United's last four matches due to injury after featuring in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10. His return to training could strengthen the team's options as they look to improve their recent performances and secure a much-needed victory.

Mainoo was unavailable for the UEFA Champions League fixtures against Atletico de Madrid and Como, as well as the Premier League matches against Leeds United and Bournemouth.

Manchester United have endured a difficult run of results, with their recent 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth increasing the pressure on Carrick. The team is seeking their first Premier League win since late August and will be eager to turn their fortunes around against Chelsea.

Carrick took charge of training at the club's Carrington facility on Wednesday as preparations continued for the weekend encounter. The head coach is scheduled to address the media at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, when he could provide an update on Mainoo's fitness and availability.

Manchester United could also receive updates on the condition of Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko and Luke Shaw ahead of the fixture.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be without leading goalscorer Joao Pedro, who is sidelined with a thigh injury, according to manager Xabi Alonso. Emiliano Martinez and Reece James are also unavailable, while England international Cole Palmer is eligible to feature against United after his suspension for the Carabao Cup fixture against Liverpool.

United will hope Mainoo's return can provide a boost as they attempt to halt their poor run and secure a positive result against Chelsea. The former Premier League winner are hoping to recover from the difficult run of events in this season and