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Rosewood Hotel Group AND SC Asset Announce Rosewood Residences Bangkok



Rose’ood’s first residential development in Southeast Asia will introduce 85 private residences on a rare freehold site overlooking Lumphini Park with completion scheduled for 2030.





BANGKOK | OCTOBER 28, 2026 – SC Asset Corporation and Rosewood Hotel Group have announced Rosewood Residences Bangkok, a rare residential offering in the Thai capital. Developed by SC Asset in strategic partnership with Tokyo Tatemono Thailand, a Thai Subsidiary of Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd., one of Jap’n’s leading real estate developers, the project brings together complementary expertise across the Thai and Japanese ultra-luxury property markets, alongside Rose’ood’s globally recognized approach to residential hospitality.



The development embodies a shared vision to create a defining residential landmark in Bangkok, a best-in-class heirloom property designed for the evolving aspirations of globally minded UHNWIs seeking privacy, permanence and exceptional quality of living in one of Asia's most vibrant capital cities.



The announcement comes as Bangkok continues to strengthen its position as one of Asia's foremost destinations for global investment, entrepreneurship and luxury living. As international wealth increasingly seeks turnkey, experience-led residential assets in gateway cities, branded residences in the country have emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors of the luxury real estate market, valued at 205.3 billion baht, or US$6.4 billion (Source: C9 Hote’works’ Asia Branded Residences Market Review 2026).



This collaboration brings together three complementary areas of expertise, ’C Asset’s deep understanding ’f Bangkok’s ultra-luxury residential landscape; Tokyo Ta’emono Group’s longstanding expertise and commitment to quality and craftsmanship’ and Rosewood’s globally recognized approach to residential hospitality, grounded in a philosophy of place, connection and belonging.





For Rosewood, the project represents a milestone for its residential portfolio











“The introduction of Rosewo’d’s first residential development in Southeast Asia reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and bespoke living experiences in both urban and resort destinations globa”ly,”

“br> …#8217;Bangkok’s cultural richness, international outlook and enduring appeal make it a compelling setting for this new expression of Rosewood living. In partnership with SC Asset, we are creating a private branded residence defined by thoughtful design, intuitive service, and a genuine cultural connection to the city - an address intended to be valued for generation” to come.”



SONIA CHENG, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ROSEWOOD HOTEL GROUP





Situated overlooking Lumphini Park, one’of the city’s most significant green spaces, the residential property will occupy one of Bangkok's most coveted addresses on Rama 4 Road.



The development will comprise a limited collection of 85 private residences across 37 floors, designed to offer an exceptional level of privacy, exclusivity, and discretion, supported by Rosewood's renowned service and a dedicated residential team. Homeownership introduces residents to Rosewood’s global residential community, with access to personalized service and curated experiences across the bra’d’s worldwide collection of hotels and resorts.



For SC Asset, the partnership reflects its long-term commitment to shaping the future of luxury residential development in Thailand by creating projects that combine enduring value with exceptional quality and international relevance.





“em>“This landmark acquisition marks an important new chapter for SC Asset and reinforces our position as a leader in Th’iland’s ultra-luxury residential market. Overlooking Lumphini Park, it reflects our ambition to create globally significant residences that elevate’Bangkok’s property landscape.



Our strategic partnership with Tokyo Tatemono Thailand combines Tokyo Tate’ono Group’s 130-year heritage in Japanese real estate development w’th SC Asset’s local market expertise. Together with Rosewood, we are creating a defining residential address grounded in exceptional quality, craftsmanship and a strong sense of place.



As Bangkok welcomes an increasingly global community, expectations of luxury living are evolving. This project responds to that evolution with a deep understanding of how people want to live today with privacy, international standards and a genuine connection to the city. Above all, it is a residence thoughtfully designed around the lives of its residents and built to endure fo” generations.”



NUTTAPHONG KUNAKORNWONG, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SC ASSET

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