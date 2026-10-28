LXA Appoints New Projects Director as it Focuses Fully on Project Management in the Middle East
(MENAFN- The PR Company) James Brooks brings extensive international experience managing ultra-luxury residential projects for UHNWIs and family offices.
Dubai-based client-side project management consultancy LXA has announced the appointment of James Brooks as its new Projects Director. James’s portfolio includes high-end and super-prime residential developments across the Middle East, the UK, Europe and the US, delivered through his work with family office property consultancies in London. In his role at LXA, James will oversee ambitious projects in multiple sectors, working closely with clients and project teams to manage programme, quality, cost and delivery risk.
James’s appointment coincides with LXA’s recent brand refresh, reflecting its strategic focus on project management, cost management and design management. As part of this evolution, the regional team has stepped away from providing interior design services.
The shift reflects feedback from clients seeking experienced project managers with in-depth local knowledge, particularly to monitor budgets, coordinate specialist teams and handle the complexities of high-end residential projects. The focused offering also enables LXA to collaborate with interior designers, architects, and consultants to guide the process from design development through to delivery, protecting the client’s vision and programme.
David Rees, Founder and CEO of LXA, commented: “James’s luxury sector experience and track record of delivering exceptional projects make him an excellent fit for our work across prime residential and hospitality. He joins just at the right time as we concentrate our efforts on where we add the greatest value for clients.
“In many ways we are going back to our roots. LXA was originally founded as a project management firm, and our recent conversations with clients have reinforced how much they value our 26 years of experience, London heritage and 19 years in the Middle East. They want someone who understands their ambitions, knows the local market and can take ownership of the challenges involved. James’s appointment strengthens our ability to provide that support.”
LXA’s recent projects include mansions in Al Barari and Emirates Hills, private palace residences in Riyadh and hospitality venues, such as Gigi Rigolatto, Dragonfly and African Queen.
James Brooks, Projects Director at LXA, added: “Clients deserve to feel confident that their goals can be achieved with the right team around them. On highly individual projects, that means giving them clear direction and advice so they can make the right decisions with our guidance. We are also committed to ensuring clients receive the best value. Our cost management offering helps them understand expenditure, assess proposals and ensure their investment delivers the quality and outcomes they expect. I look forward to working closely with clients, designers and contractors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to bring those projects to life.”
Dubai-based client-side project management consultancy LXA has announced the appointment of James Brooks as its new Projects Director. James’s portfolio includes high-end and super-prime residential developments across the Middle East, the UK, Europe and the US, delivered through his work with family office property consultancies in London. In his role at LXA, James will oversee ambitious projects in multiple sectors, working closely with clients and project teams to manage programme, quality, cost and delivery risk.
James’s appointment coincides with LXA’s recent brand refresh, reflecting its strategic focus on project management, cost management and design management. As part of this evolution, the regional team has stepped away from providing interior design services.
The shift reflects feedback from clients seeking experienced project managers with in-depth local knowledge, particularly to monitor budgets, coordinate specialist teams and handle the complexities of high-end residential projects. The focused offering also enables LXA to collaborate with interior designers, architects, and consultants to guide the process from design development through to delivery, protecting the client’s vision and programme.
David Rees, Founder and CEO of LXA, commented: “James’s luxury sector experience and track record of delivering exceptional projects make him an excellent fit for our work across prime residential and hospitality. He joins just at the right time as we concentrate our efforts on where we add the greatest value for clients.
“In many ways we are going back to our roots. LXA was originally founded as a project management firm, and our recent conversations with clients have reinforced how much they value our 26 years of experience, London heritage and 19 years in the Middle East. They want someone who understands their ambitions, knows the local market and can take ownership of the challenges involved. James’s appointment strengthens our ability to provide that support.”
LXA’s recent projects include mansions in Al Barari and Emirates Hills, private palace residences in Riyadh and hospitality venues, such as Gigi Rigolatto, Dragonfly and African Queen.
James Brooks, Projects Director at LXA, added: “Clients deserve to feel confident that their goals can be achieved with the right team around them. On highly individual projects, that means giving them clear direction and advice so they can make the right decisions with our guidance. We are also committed to ensuring clients receive the best value. Our cost management offering helps them understand expenditure, assess proposals and ensure their investment delivers the quality and outcomes they expect. I look forward to working closely with clients, designers and contractors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia to bring those projects to life.”
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