Russia Remains in Preparatory Stage for Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russia is still preparing for potential negotiations on Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday, cautioning that discussions about a possible meeting in Abu Dhabi remain premature.
Speaking on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa forum in Moscow, Ryabkov indicated that diplomatic efforts had not yet advanced beyond the initial preparatory stage.
“By and large, we are still in the preparation phase,” he said.
Ryabkov expressed hope that sustained engagement with US President Donald Trump’s administration would help establish conditions for a durable settlement. He said Moscow wanted negotiations to address what it considers the underlying causes of the conflict, including security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking communities and the Russian Orthodox Church.
He also argued that the forthcoming US congressional elections were unlikely to bring a fundamental shift in Washington’s policy toward Moscow. According to Ryabkov, opposition to Russia had become firmly established across both major US political parties.
Nevertheless, he said some Americans supported peaceful relations and cooperation with Russia, viewing the country as a potentially important partner.
Addressing Russia’s engagement with African countries, Ryabkov maintained that Western sanctions would not prevent Moscow from strengthening ties with African states, BRICS members and partners throughout Eurasia.
He called on France to concentrate on its own domestic issues instead of criticizing Russia’s partnerships with African nations. Ryabkov argued that Western countries had found it difficult to accept former colonies exercising greater independence in choosing their international partners.
He further raised concerns about weapons proliferation and militant activity spreading from Ukraine into African countries.
Speaking on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa forum in Moscow, Ryabkov indicated that diplomatic efforts had not yet advanced beyond the initial preparatory stage.
“By and large, we are still in the preparation phase,” he said.
Ryabkov expressed hope that sustained engagement with US President Donald Trump’s administration would help establish conditions for a durable settlement. He said Moscow wanted negotiations to address what it considers the underlying causes of the conflict, including security concerns and the rights of Russian-speaking communities and the Russian Orthodox Church.
He also argued that the forthcoming US congressional elections were unlikely to bring a fundamental shift in Washington’s policy toward Moscow. According to Ryabkov, opposition to Russia had become firmly established across both major US political parties.
Nevertheless, he said some Americans supported peaceful relations and cooperation with Russia, viewing the country as a potentially important partner.
Addressing Russia’s engagement with African countries, Ryabkov maintained that Western sanctions would not prevent Moscow from strengthening ties with African states, BRICS members and partners throughout Eurasia.
He called on France to concentrate on its own domestic issues instead of criticizing Russia’s partnerships with African nations. Ryabkov argued that Western countries had found it difficult to accept former colonies exercising greater independence in choosing their international partners.
He further raised concerns about weapons proliferation and militant activity spreading from Ukraine into African countries.
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