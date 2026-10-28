Houthis Urge Civilians to Leave Aden Airport Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Houthi group called on civilians at Aden International Airport to “immediately evacuate” the facility as clashes between the Iran-aligned movement and Yemen’s internationally recognized government have intensified since July.
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree issued the warning in a Telegram post, alleging that a Saudi military cargo aircraft carrying weapons had arrived at the airport.
“The armed forces reiterate their final call for those present at Aden Airport to immediately evacuate the airport due to the presence of a Saudi military cargo plane transporting weapons to kill the Yemeni people,” Saree wrote on Telegram.
The announcement followed a similar warning from Saree less than two hours earlier, in which he also called on civilians to leave the facility.
Saudi officials and representatives of Yemen’s internationally recognized government had not immediately responded to the Houthi statement.
Yemen’s conflict began to escalate after the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014, setting off a prolonged civil war. In March 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.
Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree issued the warning in a Telegram post, alleging that a Saudi military cargo aircraft carrying weapons had arrived at the airport.
“The armed forces reiterate their final call for those present at Aden Airport to immediately evacuate the airport due to the presence of a Saudi military cargo plane transporting weapons to kill the Yemeni people,” Saree wrote on Telegram.
The announcement followed a similar warning from Saree less than two hours earlier, in which he also called on civilians to leave the facility.
Saudi officials and representatives of Yemen’s internationally recognized government had not immediately responded to the Houthi statement.
Yemen’s conflict began to escalate after the Houthis took control of Sanaa and several other provinces in September 2014, setting off a prolonged civil war. In March 2015, a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government.
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