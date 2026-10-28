Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award recognizes innovations that transform lives
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, UAE, 28 October 2026- As the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) prepares for its ninth edition on 24 November 2026, the achievements of the eighth edition’s laureates offer a compelling illustration of how knowledge can advance heritage preservation, theoretical physics, digital education, and mental healthcare. Scheduled to take place as part of a special edition of the Knowledge Summit in Dubai, the upcoming edition builds on a legacy of recognizing laureates whose work has made outstanding contributions to knowledge and innovation.
The eighth edition honored five distinguished figures for their contributions across diverse fields of knowledge. Their achievements, listed below, demonstrate how knowledge can be translated from ideas and research into practical initiatives that can positively transform people’s lives.
Juma Al Majid: Preserving Human Heritage
Juma Al Majid established the Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage to collect, preserve, restore, and digitize manuscripts, books, and historical materials, making them accessible to researchers and future generations. He received MBRKA in 2024, in recognition of his contribution to heritage preservation.
Dr. Ahmed Almheiri: Advancing Theoretical Physics
Dr. Ahmed Eid Almheiri researches black holes, gravity, and quantum information. His postdoctoral research at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, USA, explored the relationship between gravity and quantum mechanics. Notably, he also received the ‘Pride of the Emirates’ medal in 2019 and the Breakthrough Prize’s New Horizons in Physics Prize in 2020. He received MBRKA in 2024 for his scientific contributions.
Dr. Andrew Ng: Expanding Access to AI Education
Dr. Andrew Ng has helped make artificial intelligence and machine learning more accessible through various initiatives, including Coursera, Google Brain, and DeepLearning.AI. In 2011, he taught a machine-learning course at Stanford University, broadening access to technical education. He received MBRKA in 2024 for his contributions to digital education and knowledge accessibility.
Dr. David Clark and Dr. Anke Ehlers: Improving Mental Healthcare
Dr. David Clark and Dr. Anke Ehlers were recognized for developing evidence-based psychological treatments and translating research into practical therapeutic approaches. According to the University of Oxford, their recognition marks the first time MBRKA has been presented for mental health research.
Established in 2014 and administered by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), MBRKA celebrates achievements in knowledge and innovation. The winners’ work aligns with MBRKA’s vision to encourage the creation, sharing, and application of knowledge for societal progress and human well-being.
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The eighth edition honored five distinguished figures for their contributions across diverse fields of knowledge. Their achievements, listed below, demonstrate how knowledge can be translated from ideas and research into practical initiatives that can positively transform people’s lives.
Juma Al Majid: Preserving Human Heritage
Juma Al Majid established the Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage to collect, preserve, restore, and digitize manuscripts, books, and historical materials, making them accessible to researchers and future generations. He received MBRKA in 2024, in recognition of his contribution to heritage preservation.
Dr. Ahmed Almheiri: Advancing Theoretical Physics
Dr. Ahmed Eid Almheiri researches black holes, gravity, and quantum information. His postdoctoral research at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, USA, explored the relationship between gravity and quantum mechanics. Notably, he also received the ‘Pride of the Emirates’ medal in 2019 and the Breakthrough Prize’s New Horizons in Physics Prize in 2020. He received MBRKA in 2024 for his scientific contributions.
Dr. Andrew Ng: Expanding Access to AI Education
Dr. Andrew Ng has helped make artificial intelligence and machine learning more accessible through various initiatives, including Coursera, Google Brain, and DeepLearning.AI. In 2011, he taught a machine-learning course at Stanford University, broadening access to technical education. He received MBRKA in 2024 for his contributions to digital education and knowledge accessibility.
Dr. David Clark and Dr. Anke Ehlers: Improving Mental Healthcare
Dr. David Clark and Dr. Anke Ehlers were recognized for developing evidence-based psychological treatments and translating research into practical therapeutic approaches. According to the University of Oxford, their recognition marks the first time MBRKA has been presented for mental health research.
Established in 2014 and administered by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), MBRKA celebrates achievements in knowledge and innovation. The winners’ work aligns with MBRKA’s vision to encourage the creation, sharing, and application of knowledge for societal progress and human well-being.
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