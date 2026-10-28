Lemfi Expands Beyond Remittances With A New Global Brand & Broader Financial Services For Over Two Million Customers
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Cairo, Egypt
28 October, 2026: LemFi, the financial platform for people building lives across borders, today announced the launch of its new global brand platform, “Ambition has no passport”, alongside a completely rebuilt app and the largest product expansion in its history.
More than two million customers use LemFi to move money to more than 30 countries, with over $2 billion in monthly transaction volume across Africa, Asia, Europe and beyond. The company is expanding beyond international payments, introducing savings and credit in the UK and eSIM services in more than 100 destinations, bringing more services together through a single platform.
Today, around 304 million people live outside the country where they were born, sending approximately $905 billion home each year. Across African communities and their global diasporas, cross-border financial connections can be an integral part of everyday life, from supporting family members to maintaining commitments at home while pursuing careers and opportunities abroad. Yet financial services are often structured around individual products and customers whose financial lives take place within a single country.
LemFi is building its platform around these cross-border realities, extending from the international transfers on which the company was founded into a broader range of financial services designed for people whose lives span countries.
“We started LemFi because sending money home was broken. What we learned is that the harder problem starts after the transfer,” said Ridwan Olalere, co-founder and CEO of LemFi. “Our customers are building careers and businesses in one country while supporting people in another, and the financial system treats them as if they can only exist in one place at a time. That is the wrong answer for people this ambitious, so we have rebuilt LemFi to work the way their lives do. Ambition travels. The infrastructure behind it should travel too.”
Inside LemFi’s expanded platform
Transfers, still at the heart of it. Send money to more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and beyond, from the same account that now saves, borrows and connects.
Savings and credit. LemFi has introduced savings and credit services in the UK as part of its expansion into a broader financial platform, with other markets to follow.
eSIM connectivity. Customers can purchase mobile data for use in more than 100 destinations, without changing SIM cards or incurring traditional roaming charges.
A brand and an app rebuilt together
The app has been re-architected from the ground up to bring multiple products across different countries together in a single account, rather than adding them onto a transfer-focused app. The redesign also makes LemFi’s products easier to discover and creates a platform that can accommodate additional services as the company expands.
The company has also introduced its new global brand platform, “Ambition has no passport”, reflecting its focus on customers building careers, businesses, families and financial lives across borders. The new identity spans LemFi’s product interface, website, marketing and social channels and will roll out across its global markets.
“LemFi started as a way to send money home. Our customers turned it into a way to build a life across borders,” said Isabel Ron-Pedrique, VP of Design and Brand at LemFi. “They are not defined by the country they left. They are defined by what they are building. Ambition has no passport is not a line we placed on top of the product. It is the idea the whole system is built from, from the app you open in the morning to the poster you walk past on the way to work. We have built this brand to keep up with them”
Savings and credit are available in the UK at launch, with other markets to follow.
ENDS
28 October, 2026: LemFi, the financial platform for people building lives across borders, today announced the launch of its new global brand platform, “Ambition has no passport”, alongside a completely rebuilt app and the largest product expansion in its history.
More than two million customers use LemFi to move money to more than 30 countries, with over $2 billion in monthly transaction volume across Africa, Asia, Europe and beyond. The company is expanding beyond international payments, introducing savings and credit in the UK and eSIM services in more than 100 destinations, bringing more services together through a single platform.
Today, around 304 million people live outside the country where they were born, sending approximately $905 billion home each year. Across African communities and their global diasporas, cross-border financial connections can be an integral part of everyday life, from supporting family members to maintaining commitments at home while pursuing careers and opportunities abroad. Yet financial services are often structured around individual products and customers whose financial lives take place within a single country.
LemFi is building its platform around these cross-border realities, extending from the international transfers on which the company was founded into a broader range of financial services designed for people whose lives span countries.
“We started LemFi because sending money home was broken. What we learned is that the harder problem starts after the transfer,” said Ridwan Olalere, co-founder and CEO of LemFi. “Our customers are building careers and businesses in one country while supporting people in another, and the financial system treats them as if they can only exist in one place at a time. That is the wrong answer for people this ambitious, so we have rebuilt LemFi to work the way their lives do. Ambition travels. The infrastructure behind it should travel too.”
Inside LemFi’s expanded platform
Transfers, still at the heart of it. Send money to more than 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and beyond, from the same account that now saves, borrows and connects.
Savings and credit. LemFi has introduced savings and credit services in the UK as part of its expansion into a broader financial platform, with other markets to follow.
eSIM connectivity. Customers can purchase mobile data for use in more than 100 destinations, without changing SIM cards or incurring traditional roaming charges.
A brand and an app rebuilt together
The app has been re-architected from the ground up to bring multiple products across different countries together in a single account, rather than adding them onto a transfer-focused app. The redesign also makes LemFi’s products easier to discover and creates a platform that can accommodate additional services as the company expands.
The company has also introduced its new global brand platform, “Ambition has no passport”, reflecting its focus on customers building careers, businesses, families and financial lives across borders. The new identity spans LemFi’s product interface, website, marketing and social channels and will roll out across its global markets.
“LemFi started as a way to send money home. Our customers turned it into a way to build a life across borders,” said Isabel Ron-Pedrique, VP of Design and Brand at LemFi. “They are not defined by the country they left. They are defined by what they are building. Ambition has no passport is not a line we placed on top of the product. It is the idea the whole system is built from, from the app you open in the morning to the poster you walk past on the way to work. We have built this brand to keep up with them”
Savings and credit are available in the UK at launch, with other markets to follow.
ENDS
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment