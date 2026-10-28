Opella launches Pharmacy Program to Advance Allergy Self-Care in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN- OMC) Riyadh, 28 October 2026 – Opella has launched the “Air and Allergy Care with Your Pharmacist” program in Saudi Arabia, an education initiative designed to equip pharmacists with the scientific knowledge, air-quality information and practical tools to help people better understand and manage allergy symptoms that may be aggravated by air pollution.
The initiative reflects Opella’s broader global commitment to advancing self-care, health literacy and professional education. The program translates this commitment into action by providing pharmacists with the knowledge and tools to promote allergy awareness and informed self-care within their communities.
Strengthening pharmacists’ role in responsible self-care
In Saudi Arabia, community pharmacists play an important role in everyday health decisions and are among the most accessible healthcare professionals. This puts them in a strong position to support people in managing common health conditions, including allergies that can be triggered or worsened by environmental factors such as air pollution.
The link between air pollution and allergic conditions is increasingly evident. A 2025 meta-analysis of 64 studies involving more than 12.4 million participants reported a 16% prevalence of allergic rhinitis among populations exposed to air pollution and found positive associations between allergic rhinitis and pollutants including nitrogen dioxide, PM10, PM2.5, sulphur dioxide, ozone and carbon monoxide. (1)
This is also reflected in local health behaviours. An Opella Market Study also shows that 23% of allergy sufferers in Saudi Arabia start medication due to pollution.
Hossam Abo Ouf, Country Head, Opella Saudi Arabia and the UAE:
“Pharmacists are among the most accessible healthcare professionals in our communities and play an important role in everyday health decisions. Through our commitment to pharmacist education and professional development, we are putting scientific knowledge, environmental information and practical tools directly into their hands, helping them turn knowledge into meaningful conversations at the pharmacy counter. By strengthening pharmacists’ ability to support informed self-care, we are helping make self-care as simple as it should be.”
Turning evidence into practical support
The four-hour program curriculum will cover air pollution and allergic rhinitis, symptom recognition, the pharmacist’s role in allergy management and the supporting clinical evidence. Participating pharmacists will also receive a certificate, pharmacy badge and toolkit designed to support conversations with consumers at the pharmacy counter.
The initiative is also expected to introduce Air Quality Index (AQI) screens to help pharmacists discuss how changes in air quality may affect allergy symptoms. The screens are intended to support awareness and informed conversations rather than diagnosis.
In its first phase, the program is expected to train approximately 800 pharmacists with a projected Q4 reach of around 20,000 people in Saudi Arabia.
By bringing together professional education, scientific evidence and environmental awareness, the initiative aims to help pharmacists turn an often-overlooked factor in allergy management into more informed self-care conversations.
The initiative reflects Opella’s broader global commitment to advancing self-care, health literacy and professional education. The program translates this commitment into action by providing pharmacists with the knowledge and tools to promote allergy awareness and informed self-care within their communities.
Strengthening pharmacists’ role in responsible self-care
In Saudi Arabia, community pharmacists play an important role in everyday health decisions and are among the most accessible healthcare professionals. This puts them in a strong position to support people in managing common health conditions, including allergies that can be triggered or worsened by environmental factors such as air pollution.
The link between air pollution and allergic conditions is increasingly evident. A 2025 meta-analysis of 64 studies involving more than 12.4 million participants reported a 16% prevalence of allergic rhinitis among populations exposed to air pollution and found positive associations between allergic rhinitis and pollutants including nitrogen dioxide, PM10, PM2.5, sulphur dioxide, ozone and carbon monoxide. (1)
This is also reflected in local health behaviours. An Opella Market Study also shows that 23% of allergy sufferers in Saudi Arabia start medication due to pollution.
Hossam Abo Ouf, Country Head, Opella Saudi Arabia and the UAE:
“Pharmacists are among the most accessible healthcare professionals in our communities and play an important role in everyday health decisions. Through our commitment to pharmacist education and professional development, we are putting scientific knowledge, environmental information and practical tools directly into their hands, helping them turn knowledge into meaningful conversations at the pharmacy counter. By strengthening pharmacists’ ability to support informed self-care, we are helping make self-care as simple as it should be.”
Turning evidence into practical support
The four-hour program curriculum will cover air pollution and allergic rhinitis, symptom recognition, the pharmacist’s role in allergy management and the supporting clinical evidence. Participating pharmacists will also receive a certificate, pharmacy badge and toolkit designed to support conversations with consumers at the pharmacy counter.
The initiative is also expected to introduce Air Quality Index (AQI) screens to help pharmacists discuss how changes in air quality may affect allergy symptoms. The screens are intended to support awareness and informed conversations rather than diagnosis.
In its first phase, the program is expected to train approximately 800 pharmacists with a projected Q4 reach of around 20,000 people in Saudi Arabia.
By bringing together professional education, scientific evidence and environmental awareness, the initiative aims to help pharmacists turn an often-overlooked factor in allergy management into more informed self-care conversations.
OMC
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