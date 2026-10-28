Kyrgyzstan's Toguz-Toro District Paves 16 Km Of Roads In Five Years

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Some 16 kilometers of roads have been paved in Kyrgyzstan's Toguz-Toro district over the past five years, said the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

President Sadyr Japarov said this on October 26 during a meeting with residents of the district as part of his working visit to Jalal-Abad region.

"In 2026, asphalt has been laid on another six kilometers, and work is continuing. In addition, the Birdik-Aral-Karl Marks road is being repaired, with completion and commissioning planned for next year," Sadyr Japarov said.

The president reviewed the district's socioeconomic development, noting growth of the local budget and the implementation of infrastructure projects.

He also spoke about the modernization of the education system and the development of sports infrastructure. Schools in the district are implementing the Altyn Kazyk programme, while methodological activities and training sessions are being held for teachers, and new approaches to education are being introduced. The construction of mini-football pitches in villages is also continuing to give young people more opportunities to play sports.

Sadyr Japarov also addressed social issues, stressing the need to renovate educational and cultural infrastructure.

"As you know, I have previously met with residents of almost all districts and cities in Jalal-Abad region. Similar issues are raised everywhere: the construction and renovation of schools, kindergartens and cultural centres, as well as the allocation of land plots. Toguz-Toro district also has social facilities built during the Soviet era that need renovation, including schools, kindergartens, cultural centres, roads and bridges," he said.