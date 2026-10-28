Phunware CEO Dmitry Kroshka To Highlight Guest Intelligence Platform At Emerging Growth Conference On October 29 At 9:40 AM ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (“Phunware” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: PHUN), a provider of AI-enabled guest intelligence software to operators of hotels, resorts and other large, complex properties, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dmitry Kroshka will present at Emerging Growth Conference 97 on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The virtual presentation will include a question-and-answer session, and investors may request one-on-one meetings with management.

Mr. Kroshka will provide an overview of Phunware 2.0 and the Company's Guest Intelligence Platform. The discussion will cover how Phunware is bringing together location intelligence and guest engagement capabilities to help property operators improve the guest experience, better understand guest behavior, and identify opportunities to generate ancillary revenue.

The presentation will also address the Company's progress with AI Concierge, commercially launched in January 2026, the roadmap for the AI Itinerary Builder and Location-Aware Data Layer, and opportunities to extend the platform into adjacent markets, including healthcare and senior living.

Emerging Growth Conference 97

Date: October 28–29, 2026

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 meetings

Presentation: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 9:40 a.m. ET

Webcast Registration: Click here

Attendees: Chief Executive Officer Dmitry Kroshka

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Phunware management, please contact your Emerging Growth representative, email your request to ..., or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

Questions for management may be submitted to .... For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast will be available on EmergingGrowth.com and the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel following the event.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions for hospitality, healthcare and other large property related customers, with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware's mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through the widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through new generative AI products and product enhancements which are in development, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and focus on serving its enterprise customers and partners.

For more information on Phunware, please visit .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, our objectives for future operations, the development and commercial rollout of our Product 2.0 strategy and Guest Intelligence Platform, the performance and adoption of our AI Concierge, AI Itinerary Builder, and Location-Aware Data Layer capabilities, the expansion of our product offering into adjacent end markets, and the timing of upcoming investor and industry events, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group – MZ North America

949-491-8235

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