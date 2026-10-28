Reborn Coffee Secures Manufacturing Infrastructure For $30 Million Supply Volume And Expands Global Supply Chain Via Tri-Party Agreement With Korean Vietnamese OEM Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Establishes a strategic tri-party manufacturing framework among Reborn Coffee, Visvita Korea (utilizing Visvita Corp's IP), and top-tier South Korean and Vietnam OEM beverage leaders

Secures reliable Korean production infrastructure capable of supporting the $30 million annual supply target, with the initial $2 million purchase order (PO) already confirmed and fulfillment underway

BREA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN) (the“Company” or“Reborn Coffee”), a leading innovator in specialty coffee, today announced that it has enhanced its Master Product Supply Agreement with Visvita Corporation ("Visvita"). The upgraded framework secures robust South Korean & Vietnamese manufacturing infrastructure and an expanded global supply chain to seamlessly fulfill its $30 million annual product supply target.

Under the newly defined manufacturing and operational framework, Visvita Corporation provides its intellectual property (IP) to its South Korean entity, Visvita Korea. Simultaneously, Reborn Coffee enters into direct manufacturing agreements with leading South Korean and Vietnamese Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partners, forming an integrated tri-party agreement involving Visvita Korea. This structure ensures stable, high-quality, and scalable production directly out of South Korea.

To ensure consistent production capacity for the $30 million annual volume target, Reborn Coffee is actively coordinating final operational terms with premier, highly reputable South Korean & Vietnamese beverage OEMs. The parties previously confirmed an initial $2 million purchase order (PO) at signing, covering existing Visvita beverages and jointly developed co-branded products, with full-scale fulfillment and shipments now underway.

Enhanced Logistics Synergies & Quality Control

Through this tri-party arrangement, Reborn Coffee directly oversees end-to-end quality control (QC) and production scheduling at top-tier Korean & Vietnamese manufacturing facilities. Products manufactured under this partnership will benefit from Reborn's logistics synergies across ocean freight and inland distribution, maximizing cost efficiencies and transit timeline control. Visvita remains responsible for FDA registrations, customs clearance, and U.S. regulatory compliance.

Placing Premium Korean-Made & Vietnamese-Made RTD Lines into Global Retail

The unified supply chain will produce Visvita's established aloe vera beverage lineup alongside jointly developed co-branded premium RTD products, including Reborn Coffee's signature Matcha Latte and Milk Coffee. Leveraged by Visvita's newly acquired warehouse infrastructure and extensive retail distribution network, these products will roll out across convenience stores, independent supermarkets, and major big-box retail chains throughout the Americas.

Management Commentary

"As a Nasdaq-listed company, securing robust manufacturing infrastructure in South Korea allows us to meet large-scale global demand with speed, precision, and uncompromised quality. By establishing a tri-party framework with elite OEM leaders combined with Reborn's logistics synergies, we are turning our $30 million annual supply target into tangible margin expansion and sustainable revenue growth."

-- Jung Jae Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Reborn Coffee

"By coupling this Visvita powerful network with Reborn's distribution capabilities, we are launching aggressive marketing to place Reborn's signature Matcha Latte, Milk Coffee, and our other drink lines into major retail networks across the Americas, ensuring full execution of our $30 million annual commitment."

-- Daniel Aminpour, President of Visvita Corporation & Head of Global Sales Advisory for Reborn Coffee & Michael Aminpour, CFO of Visvita Corporation & Head of Global Sales Advisory for Reborn Coffee

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) is a California-based specialty coffee retailer and distributor dedicated to delivering high-quality, artisanal coffee and beverage experiences. Committed to global expansion and innovation, Reborn is redefining the beverage retail model through premium offerings, state-of-the-art technology, and strategic international supply chain channels.

About Visvita

Visvita Corporation is a Fullerton, California-based beverage and importing company equipped with major warehousing facilities, established supplier relationships, and extensive retail distribution access across the Americas.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements." Management has prepared these forward-looking statements based on current expectations, and the information upon which such expectations are based is subject to change. Various risks and uncertainties, such as those described in the Company's Form 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( ), could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent modifications or changes except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President MZ North America ...

949-491-8235

Company Contact: Reborn Coffee, Inc. ...