Treble And DSP Concepts Showcase End-To-End Virtual Development Flow For Enhanced Audio/Voice Performance In Smart Glasses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webinar on November 5 highlights key new agentic AI features in latest release of Treble's acoustic intelligence platform that address unique audio engineering challenges of smart glass design

Experts from Treble and DSP Concepts will demonstrate how acoustic simulation and synthetic audio data generation can support more accurate, efficient and innovative audio design, AI development, and system evaluation

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treble Technologies, an acoustic simulation and synthetic audio data generation company, along with its partner DSP Concepts, will host Engineering Smart Glasses Audio for the Real World, a technical webinar exploring how engineers can address the challenges of voice capture and audio performance in smart glasses. The event, scheduled for November 5, will showcase new features in the latest release (Version 3.2) of Treble's high-fidelity acoustic simulation platform, designed to improve the performance, quality, and flexibility of audio/voice recognition in wearable devices under real-world operating conditions.

The webinar will guide engineers through an end-to-end smart glasses development flow, from virtual device import and characterization to dataset generation and system evaluation, across billions of real-world acoustic scenes, all accomplished within hours.

The session will demonstrate how development teams can create virtual device models, simulate real-world speech and noise conditions, generate custom datasets and evaluate audio-processing algorithms. Highlights include a demonstration of a simulated moving wearer and methods for testing different microphone configurations, wearer variations, and acoustic environments. Treble partner DSP Concepts will join the webinar to demonstrate how its Audio Weaver® platform can accelerate algorithm simulation and evaluation.

WHO:

The webinar will feature five Treble Technologies and DSP Concepts experts:



Dr. Finnur Pind, CEO and co-founder

Dr. Daniel Gert Nielsen, VP of Product

Jóhannes Einarsson, Senior Audio Engineer

Jesper Pedersen, Co-CTO and co-founder Paul Beckmann, CTO and co-founder of DSP Concepts



WHAT:

An overview of powerful new features and capabilities of the Treble platform that aid both hardware designers and algorithm developers involved in smart glass design, including:



A first-of-its-kind virtual device prototyping capability that lets users bring their own device, import it into the Treble environment, and seamlessly mount it on a provided library of pre-built virtual mannequins of various shapes and sizes. Developers can further vary the fit and orientation of the glasses on the heads.

The release of agentic AI features that make it easier and more accessible to leverage Treble's powerful acoustic intelligence platform through developers' chosen AI interface.

Simulated moving wearer and sources to reflect the dynamic nature of real-world usage.

A scene generator that allows users to create real-world environments combining speech and noises in different rooms, incorporating their target device being evaluated.

An SNR target generator that allows users to set a target SNR range at virtual reference points to efficiently programmatically develop many specific scenes. Support for multi-source devices, providing the ability to simulate multiple speaker drivers in a single virtual device.



DSP Concept's Paul Beckmann will demo the company's Audio Weaver®, a real-time audio infrastructure that connects AI to the physical world across automotive, consumer electronics, and edge devices worldwide. Audio Weaver enables companies to build intelligent audio products through a unified real-time development and deployment environment spanning silicon platforms, algorithms, and production systems. DSP Concepts will highlight how Audio Weaver can interface to Treble's virtual simulation environment, providing a full end-to-end modeling flow.

“What developers will see in this webinar is a response to feedback from smart glass engineers and product managers, addressing the toughest hurdles they are facing in delivering a compelling user experience. The Treble enhancements demonstrated solve significant challenges for acoustic hardware designers as well as system test engineers and algorithm/ML developers to more quickly and efficiently create robust solutions that work in the real world,” said Treble founder and CEO Finnur Pind.

WHEN:

Thursday, November 5, 2026, with two sessions:



Europe: 2:00 p.m. UTC / 3:00 p.m. CET United States: 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST



WHERE:

Online webinar. Registration and full agenda:

/insights/smart-glasses-webinar?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=media-alert&utm_campaign=webinar

WHY IT MATTERS:

As smart glasses incorporate increasingly sophisticated voice AI capabilities, engineers must account for noise, competing speakers, movement, and device geometry. This webinar will show how virtual acoustic testing can complement physical measurements, help identify performance limitations earlier, and expand test coverage across realistic scenarios.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristján Einarsson | Treble Technologies |...

Mike Sottak | Wired Island PR |...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: