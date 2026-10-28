AI Era Corp. Officially Launches Aieraco

The core breakthrough of aieraco.com is the creation of a true integrated Loop that delivers low cost, high efficiency, and high quality. Production cost has been reduced to approximately $78 per episode, or about $7,800 for a 100-episode series - far below traditional production costs - while maintaining cinematic visual quality and narrative coherence. The barrier to entry is extremely low: anyone with an idea can generate a complete series without a professional team, expensive equipment, or complex prompt engineering.

The company has obtained authorization for VibeAMA's“Script-to-Video Agent” and deeply integrated it with its own script generation, character consistency locking, and multi-agent quality-check systems. From creative input and script development to character locking, segment generation, and final composition, the entire process is completed within a single platform.

The workflow supports a high degree of automation while preserving creator control at key stages. Scripts can be edited at any time after generation; character face-locking requires creator confirmation; and each segment can be reviewed and adjusted by the creator before final composition. Creators may also choose fully automated execution once the creative direction is set.

Now Open for Experience - Try It Today

The platform is now officially open. Creators can visit, enter an idea, and immediately experience the full journey from“one sentence” to finished episode. Whether choosing full automation or hands-on adjustment at the script, face-lock, or segment stages, users can feel the low-cost, high-quality integrated Loop in action.

“Idea in. Series out.” - Real Experience

The platform can expand a single concept (for example,“A young detective in Miami investigates a wage-theft case” Miami Wage Theft ) into a complete plot, character settings, and episode-by-episode storyboards, then generate multiple cinematic segments and stitch them into a finished episode with one click. Character faces and appearances are locked for consistency across scenes and episodes. The process can flexibly switch between fully automatic mode and creator oversight at key checkpoints, truly enabling“an idea is all you need to create a series.”

Integrating VibeAMA's Script-to-Video Agent into aieraco.com marks a significant milestone in realizing the company's long-proposed integrated creation Loop. Previous technology licensing has already generated recurring revenue. With the launch of its own platform, creators and brands can now complete the entire journey from idea to finished video within a single system at extremely low cost and barrier.

“Humans provide the ideas and make the decisions; everything else can be handed over to the platform,” said Fred Deng, Chairman of AI Era Corp.“We have obtained authorization for VibeAMA's Script-to-Video Agent and integrated it into aieraco.com - this is a landmark milestone. One sentence in, a complete series out. Low cost, high quality, extremely low barrier - all you need is an idea. Creators can modify the script, face locks, and each segment before composition, or choose full automation. The best way is to try it yourself at aieraco.com.”

About AI Era Corp.

AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA) is an Agentic AI-driven intellectual property company focused on the creation, licensing, and ecosystem building of long-form series content. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California (Silicon Valley). For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the earning power of the Company's content library, the expectation that broadcast-rights licensing can generate several million dollars of revenue per year, the flow of uFilm.ai productions into the library, reserved AI training rights, and the Company's business strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties - including the timing and volume of additional packages, collection, market adoption, and competition - that could cause actual results to differ materially. Investors should review the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-Q for the period ended May 31, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Tang

AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

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