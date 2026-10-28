AB Akola Group Publishes Its 2025/2026 Management Report, Including The Sustainability Statement
|
2024/2025
|
2025/2026
| 2025/2026
compared with
2024/2025, %
|Total trading volume, tons
|3,116,339
|3,053,397
|(2.0)
|Revenue, thousand EUR
|1,580,699
|1,511,274
|(4.4)
|Gross profit, thousand EUR
|194,086
|181,790
|(6.3)
|EBITDA, thousand EUR
|110,219
|95,108
|(13.7)
|Adjusted EBITDA, thousand EUR
|110,713
|95,460
|(13.8)
|Operating profit, thousand EUR
|78,916
|60,638
|(23.2)
|Net profit, thousand EUR
|60,692
|42,568
|(29.9)
Partners for Farmers
In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Partnership with Farmers segment generated EUR 1,047 million in revenue, nearly EUR 80 million in gross profit and EUR 9 million in operating profit.
|Partners for Farmers
|
2024/2025
|
2025/2026
| 2025/2026
compared with
2024/2025, %
|Revenue, thousand EUR
|1,151,737
|1,046,834
|(9.1)
|Gross profit, thousand EUR
|92,088
|79,719
|(13.4)
|Operating profit, thousand EUR
|28,930
|9,030
|(68.8)
Food Production
In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Food Production segment generated EUR 482 million in revenue, an increase of 7% year-on-year, while gross profit reached EUR 99 million and operating profit increased by almost half to EUR 57 million.
|Food Production
|
2024/2025
|
2025/2026
| 2025/2026
compared with
2024/2025, %
|Revenue, thousand EUR
|449,134
|482,430
|7.4
|Gross profit, thousand EUR
|84,949
|99,083
|16.6
|Operating profit, thousand EUR
|39,170
|57,148
|45.9
Farming
In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Farming segment generated EUR 43 million in revenue, while gross profit amounted to EUR 92 thousand and the operating loss stood at EUR 1.4 million.
|Farming
|
2024/2025
|
2025/2026
| 2025/2026
compared with
2024/2025, %
|Revenue, thousand EUR
|47,682
|42,844
|(10.2)
|Gross profit, thousand EUR
|12,977
|92
|(99.3)
|Operating profit, thousand EUR
|11,260
|(1,431)
|(112.7)
Other Products and Services
In the 2025/2026 financial year, the Other Products and Services segment generated EUR 22 million in revenue, with gross profit of EUR 3 million and an operating loss of EUR 4 million.
|Other products and services
|
2024/2025
|
2025/2026
| 2025/2026
compared with
2024/2025, %
|Revenue, thousand EUR
|20,844
|21,999
|5.5
|Gross profit, thousand EUR
|4,069
|2,897
|(28.8)
|Operating profit, thousand EUR
|(444)
|(4,109)
|(825.5)
AB Akola Group is the largest agribusiness and food production group in the Baltics, employing over 5,000 people The group includes such well-known companies as Kauno grūdai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus paukštynas, Kaišiadorių paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The group operates throughout the entire food production chain, "from field to fork".
For more information:
Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
E-mail ...
Mob. +370 619 19 403
Attachments
-
abakolagroup-2026-06-30-en
Akola Group_Stebetoju tarybos ataskaita_Supervisory Board Report
AKOLA GROUP_Audito_komiteto_veiklos_ataskaita_25-26_EN_final
Akola Limited assurance report 2026 (signed)
AB Akola Group A.YE.Opinion (IFRS, SA, Conso, ESEF) Audit 2026 June 30 20261007 esigned
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