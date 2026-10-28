Cannabix Technologies Evaluating Expansion Into Breath-Based Health And Biomarker Market With Proprietary BCU“VOC” Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the“Company” or“Cannabix”), a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing technologies, announces that it is evaluating its Breath Collection Unit (BCU) technology, for strategic expansion into the rapidly advancing breath biomarker research and diagnostics sector. The Company has developed a version of its BCU that can be target volatile organic compound (VOC) in breath samples applicable for health, biomarker, and environmental testing markets.

This proposed BCU“VOC” Device (Figure 1) is designed as a portable, standardized breath collection platform that builds directly on the Company's existing hardware infrastructure, adapting it to capture samples onto industry-standard thermal desorption ("TD") tubes. Because the technology leverages Cannabix's pre-existing drugs of abuse BCU platform, Cannabix can offer this solution to the medical research market with minimal additional research and development (R&D) expenditure.







Figure 1. Cannabix BCU volatile organic compound (VOC) breath sampling device compatible with industry-standard thermal desorption ("TD") tubes

Addressing a Critical Industry Gap

Breath-based biomarker research is advancing quickly as global institutions seek non-invasive methods to detect diseases such as cancers, metabolic disorders, and infectious illnesses. However, the market for standardized, portable breath collectors that utilize industry-standard TD tubes is limited.

Only a limited number of companies have developed dedicated human breath collection devices specifically designed to standardize pre-analytical sampling variables for downstream mass spectrometry analysis. Today, the market remains fragmented between low-technology collection methods, such as breath bags and industrial pump-based systems, which can suffer from variability and workflow limitations, and closed, vertically integrated platforms that require users to operate within proprietary data and analytical ecosystems.

The Company is evaluating this opportunity to utilize the VOC platform as an independent breath collection infrastructure provider rather than a diagnostics, data analytics, or disease interpretation company. This hardware-focused approach may position Cannabix as a neutral technology partner capable of supporting a broad range of end users, including cancer research centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and healthcare systems, academic researchers, and global Contract Research Organizations (CROs). By remaining platform-agnostic, Cannabix has the potential to enable breath collection workflows across multiple applications, studies, and analytical platforms without competing with its customers in the downstream analysis or diagnostic market.

The breath analysis and biomarker market is seeing increased capital commitment from public and philanthropic entities focused on clinical standardization. Major organizations-including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)-have funded large initiatives to establish uniform protocols for collecting and analyzing VOCs in human breath.

Advantages of the BCU VOC Platform

Due to its portable, handheld, rugged, and user-friendly design, the BCU VOC platform has the potential to enable the standardized collection of breath samples across multiple locations, including non-clinical settings and large population groups. This capability may support decentralized and multi-center clinical studies by facilitating consistent breath sample collection outside traditional laboratory environments. The platform's standardized collection approach may also improve data comparability across sites while reducing logistical complexities associated with conventional breath sampling methods.

The device has key features to address pre-analytical variability challenges by regulating and measuring breath flow and volume. In addition, the BCU VOC holds the multi-functional capability to be utilized as an ambient air collector for environmental sampling, providing a dual-market application for medical, occupational and research needs.

Furthermore, there is an opportunity to service laboratories and CROs that seek a hardware supplier that does not compete with them on data analysis or proprietary diagnostic algorithms. Cannabix would offer an objective, hardware-only alternative, allowing labs to retain complete control over their own analytical mass-spectrometry and biomarker discovery pipelines. By operating strictly as a neutral hardware and consumables vendor under research use terms, the Company may be able to fast-track its entrance into labs while completely bypassing the lengthy, multi-year clinical trial pathways required for diagnostic medical devices.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in workplaces, law enforcement, and a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC-the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis-in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent marijuana use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the commercialization, deployment, market acceptance, adoption, capabilities, and performance of the Company's Marijuana Breath Test ("MBT"), Breath Collection Unit ("BCU"), BCU VOC platform, Breath Cartridges, and BreathLogix technologies; anticipated customer demand, recurring revenue opportunities, and consumables sales; manufacturing scale-up and operational readiness; the Company's ability to establish and expand reseller, distribution, laboratory, contract research organization (CRO), academic, healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, government, strategic, and commercial relationships; future technological enhancements and product development initiatives; expansion into drug-testing, workplace safety, health, biomarker, breathomics, environmental monitoring, diagnostics, research-use-only, and breath-analysis markets; the development of new products, business units, technology platforms, or commercial verticals; intellectual property development, protection, and commercialization; research collaborations and validation studies; regulatory approvals, certifications, and compliance activities; future financings; and the achievement of anticipated business, commercial, scientific, operational, and regulatory milestones.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "will," and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "could," "would," or "will" occur. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to product research, development, testing, validation, verification, and commercialization; uncertainty regarding market acceptance and customer adoption of the Company's technologies; competition from existing and emerging technologies; manufacturing, supply chain, deployment, and operational risks; the ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships, laboratory partnerships, research collaborations, distribution channels, reseller arrangements, and commercial agreements; risks associated with intellectual property protection, enforcement, and freedom to operate; changes in laws, regulations, standards, or governmental policies affecting cannabis, alcohol, workplace testing, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare technologies, environmental monitoring, or related industries; regulatory approval, certification, and compliance risks; technological limitations or performance challenges; dependence on third-party suppliers, manufacturers, laboratories, and service providers; financing, liquidity, and capital market risks; economic, geopolitical, trade, tariff, industry, and market conditions; risks associated with research-use-only markets and future regulatory pathways; and the possibility that anticipated opportunities in health, biomarker, breathomics, diagnostics, environmental, safety, or other adjacent markets may not materialize or may not be commercially successful. In particular, statements regarding the Company's evaluation of opportunities in the breath biomarker, breathomics, health, and environmental testing markets are exploratory in nature. There can be no assurance that the Company will pursue, successfully develop, commercialize, obtain market acceptance for, or generate revenues from any such opportunities, products, technologies, collaborations, or markets.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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