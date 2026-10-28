The Results Of Tender Offer For Notes Due 14 July 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE“UNITED STATES”) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

AB“Ignitis grupė” (formerly „Lietuvos energijaˮ, UAB) (the“Company”) today announces the results of its invitation to holders of its outstanding EUR 300,000,000 2.000 per cent. Notes due 2027 (ISIN: XS1646530565) (the“Notes”) to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Company for cash, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition (such invitation, the“Tender Offer”), launched on 19 October 2026 (link ).

As of the Tender Offer expiration date on 27 October 2026, Company had received valid tenders of EUR 172,975,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer. The Company announces it will accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 29 October 2026. Following the settlement, EUR 127,025,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes will remain outstanding.

Detailed information on the Tender Offer results is available in the attached announcement and in the announcements published by the Company on the websites of the Luxembourg (link ) and Nasdaq Vilnius (link ) stock exchanges.

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2026.

Disclaimer

The offer period for the Tender Offer has now expired. No further tenders of any Notes may be made pursuant to the Tender Offer. This announcement and the results announcement appended to it (the“Results Announcement”) must be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum prepared by the Company in connection with the Tender Offer (the“Tender Offer Memorandum”). This announcement, the Results Announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the contents of the Tender Offer Memorandum or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. The Dealer Managers and the Information and Tender Agent referred to in the Tender Offer Memorandum (or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates) do not accept any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this announcement, the Results Announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum including (without limitation) information concerning the Company or its subsidiaries and affiliates or for any failure by the Company to disclose events that may have occurred and may affect the significance or accuracy of such information.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

...

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

...

Attachment

Results Announcement