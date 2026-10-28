Orca Energy Group Announces UK Employee Redundancy Process And Change To The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) announces the redundancy process for the Company's employees based in the United Kingdom and Lisa Mitchell's resignation as a director of the Company.

The Company has commenced the process to wind-up its operations based in the United Kingdom. In that regard, the Company commenced a redundancy consultation process with its UK based employees on September 15, 2026, pursuant to which the Company's UK employees were informed their roles were at risk of redundancy. Following a consultation process with the affected employees, notices of termination of employment were issued to the employees, except for Lisa Mitchell, on September 30, 2026. Those employees will continue to be employed by the Company for the duration of their respective notice periods pursuant to the redundancy process.

Lisa Mitchell resigned as a director of the Company effective October 22, 2026, but remains as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. By mutual agreement, Lisa's tenure as Chief Financial Officer of the Company ceases on November 30, 2026.

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Jay Lyons Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)20 8434 2754... David W. Ross Chair and Non-Executive Director +1 (403) 830-2455... For media enquiries: Celicourt (PR) Mark Antelme... +44-20 8434 2643