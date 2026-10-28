Resolution Of The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB Akola Group

The resolutions of the Meeting were adopted based on 21 duly completed General Voting Ballots submitted prior to the Meeting, representing 136,981,504 votes attached to shares, which accounted for 82.91% of all votes.

The quorum existed.

Resolutions of the Meeting:

1. Recall of the Supervisory Board and Election of a New Supervisory Board

1.1. Recall the Supervisory Board of the Company.

1.2. Elect the following individuals to a new four-year term of office of the Supervisory Board:

Tomas Tumėnas (non-independent member);

Arūnas Bartusevičius (independent member);

Carsten Hoejland (independent member).

1.3. Set the annual remuneration budget for the Supervisory Board equal to EUR 84,400 (eighty-four thousand four hundred euros).

1.4. Authorize the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with the right to delegate such authority, to sign agreements on the activities of Supervisory Board members with the elected members of the Supervisory Board.

Results of voting:

FOR – 136,981,504 votes (including 136,981,504 votes cast in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0

Resolution is adopted.

2. Election of Audit Committee Members for a New Term and Approval of the Audit Committee Regulations

2.1. Elect the following individuals as members of the Audit Committee for a new four-year term commencing on 28 October 2026:

Lukas Kuraitis (independent member);

Arūnas Bartusevičius (independent member);

Skaistė Malevskienė (independent member).

2.2. Set the annual remuneration of Audit Committee members as follows: EUR 2,000 (two thousand euros) for the Chair of the Audit Committee and EUR 1,600 (one thousand six hundred euros) for the member of Audit Committee. To determine that annual remuneration shall be paid within a month following the annual general meeting of the Shareholders of the Company.

2.3. Approve the Audit Committee Regulations (enclosed).

Results of voting:

FOR – 136,981,504 votes (including 136,981,504 votes cast in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0

Resolution is adopted.

3. Presentation of the Company's Audit Committee Activity Report, the Independent Auditor's Report and the Independent Practitioners' Limited Assurance Report on AB Akola Group Consolidated Sustainability Report

No voting.

4. Approval of the Consolidated Annual Management Report for the 2025-2026 Financial Year Ended 30 June 2026 and the Remuneration Report, as Part of the Consolidated Annual Management Report of the Company

4.1. To approve the Consolidated and the Company's Annual Management Report for the 2025-2026 financial year ended 30 June 2026.

4.2. To approve the Remuneration Report, which is part of the Company's Consolidated Annual Management Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2026.

Results of voting:

FOR – 136,981,504 votes (including 136,981,504 votes cast in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0

Resolution is adopted.

5. Approval of the Annual Consolidated and the Company's Set of Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2026.



Approve the Annual Consolidated and the Company's Set of Financial Statements for the 2025/2026 financial year ended 30 June 2026.

Results of voting:

FOR – 136,981,504 votes (including 136,981,504 votes cast in advance).

AGAINST – 0.

DID NOT VOTE – 0

Resolution is adopted.

6. Approval of the Distribution of the Company's Profit/Loss.



Approve the Distribution of the Company's Profit/Loss: