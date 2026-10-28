Resolution Of The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AB Akola Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting (hereinafter – the Meeting ) of AB Akola Group (hereinafter – the Company ) was held on 28 October 2026.
On the Accounting day of the Meeting the total number of the Company's shares is 167,170,481, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 165,208,474. The own shares in the amount of 1,962,007 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights.
The resolutions of the Meeting were adopted based on 21 duly completed General Voting Ballots submitted prior to the Meeting, representing 136,981,504 votes attached to shares, which accounted for 82.91% of all votes.
The quorum existed.
Resolutions of the Meeting:
1. Recall of the Supervisory Board and Election of a New Supervisory Board
1.1. Recall the Supervisory Board of the Company.
1.2. Elect the following individuals to a new four-year term of office of the Supervisory Board:
Tomas Tumėnas (non-independent member);
Arūnas Bartusevičius (independent member);
Carsten Hoejland (independent member).
1.3. Set the annual remuneration budget for the Supervisory Board equal to EUR 84,400 (eighty-four thousand four hundred euros).
1.4. Authorize the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, with the right to delegate such authority, to sign agreements on the activities of Supervisory Board members with the elected members of the Supervisory Board.
Results of voting:
FOR – 136,981,504 votes (including 136,981,504 votes cast in advance).
AGAINST – 0.
DID NOT VOTE – 0
Resolution is adopted.
2. Election of Audit Committee Members for a New Term and Approval of the Audit Committee Regulations
2.1. Elect the following individuals as members of the Audit Committee for a new four-year term commencing on 28 October 2026:
Lukas Kuraitis (independent member);
Arūnas Bartusevičius (independent member);
Skaistė Malevskienė (independent member).
2.2. Set the annual remuneration of Audit Committee members as follows: EUR 2,000 (two thousand euros) for the Chair of the Audit Committee and EUR 1,600 (one thousand six hundred euros) for the member of Audit Committee. To determine that annual remuneration shall be paid within a month following the annual general meeting of the Shareholders of the Company.
2.3. Approve the Audit Committee Regulations (enclosed).
Results of voting:
FOR – 136,981,504 votes (including 136,981,504 votes cast in advance).
AGAINST – 0.
DID NOT VOTE – 0
Resolution is adopted.
3. Presentation of the Company's Audit Committee Activity Report, the Independent Auditor's Report and the Independent Practitioners' Limited Assurance Report on AB Akola Group Consolidated Sustainability Report
No voting.
4. Approval of the Consolidated Annual Management Report for the 2025-2026 Financial Year Ended 30 June 2026 and the Remuneration Report, as Part of the Consolidated Annual Management Report of the Company
4.1. To approve the Consolidated and the Company's Annual Management Report for the 2025-2026 financial year ended 30 June 2026.
4.2. To approve the Remuneration Report, which is part of the Company's Consolidated Annual Management Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2026.
Results of voting:
FOR – 136,981,504 votes (including 136,981,504 votes cast in advance).
AGAINST – 0.
DID NOT VOTE – 0
Resolution is adopted.
5. Approval of the Annual Consolidated and the Company's Set of Financial Statements for the financial year ended 30 June 2026.
Approve the Annual Consolidated and the Company's Set of Financial Statements for the 2025/2026 financial year ended 30 June 2026.
Results of voting:
FOR – 136,981,504 votes (including 136,981,504 votes cast in advance).
AGAINST – 0.
DID NOT VOTE – 0
Resolution is adopted.
6. Approval of the Distribution of the Company's Profit/Loss.
Approve the Distribution of the Company's Profit/Loss:
| 1)
| The retained earnings – profit/loss of the previous financial year at the end of the reporting financial year
| EUR 113,367,893
| 2)
| The net profit/loss of the reporting financial year
| EUR 25,917,064
| 3)
| The profit/loss of the reporting financial year not recognized in the profit/loss statement
| -
| 4)
| The transfers from the reserves
| -
| 5)
| The shareholder's contributions to cover the losses of the Company (if the shareholders decide to cover all or part of the losses)
| -
| 6)
| The total profit/loss available for distribution
| EUR 139,284,957
| 7)
| The part of the profit allocated to the legal reserve
| -
| 8)
| The part of the profit allocated to the reserve for its own shares
| -
| 9)
| The part of the profit allocated to the reserve for granting shares
| -
| 10)
| The part of the profit allocated to the reserve for acquiring its own shares
| -
| 11)
| The part of the profit allocated to the reserve for financial assistance
| -
| 12)
| The part of the profit allocated to the reserve for payment of annual bonuses to members of the Board and the Supervisory Board, employees and other purposes
| -
| 13)
| The part of the profit allocated to other reserves
| -
| 14)
| The part of the profit allocated for the payment of dividends
| EUR 19,825,017*
| 15)
| Retained profit/losses at the end of the reporting financial year carried forward to the next financial year
|
EUR 119,459,940
* Dividends in amount of EUR 19,825,017 are allocated for the financial year ended on 30 June 2026, EUR 0.12 before taxes per one share of the Company (calculated without own shares acquired by the Company).
Results of voting:
FOR – 136,981,504 votes (including 136,981,504 votes cast in advance).
AGAINST – 0.
DID NOT VOTE – 0
Resolution is adopted.
7. Approval of a new wording of the Rules for Granting Shares of the Company.
Approve a new wording of The Rules for Granting Shares of the Company.
Results of voting:
FOR – 136,981,504 votes (including 136,981,504 votes cast in advance).
AGAINST – 0.
DID NOT VOTE – 0
Resolution is adopted.
For more information:
Mažvydas Šileika
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
E-mail ...
Mob. +370 619 19 403
Attachment
Akciju suteikimo taisykles-Rules for Granting Shares
MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111878956
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