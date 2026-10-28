Modigent Expands National Strategy With Integrated Energy Solutions

Modigent Energy Solutions combines expertise, building intelligence, and financing to help customers lower operating costs and modernize critical infrastructure

- Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modigent, a national leader in infrastructure, technology, and mechanical solutions, today announced the expansion of Modigent Energy Solutions, a strategic initiative that connects expertise across the company to help customers improve facility performance, reduce operating costs, and move critical infrastructure projects forward.The initiative builds on the experience of Rich Energy Solutions, which joined Modigent in March 2025. It gives customers a coordinated path from identifying opportunities and evaluating project economics to financing and implementing improvements.“Customers often know their facilities need attention, but competing capital priorities can make it difficult to act,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent.“We can bring the technical and financial pieces together, so they have a practical path forward.”Modigent Energy Solutions can help customers assess energy use, upgrade mechanical systems, improve building controls and monitor performance over time. For qualifying projects, financing options may allow customers to pay for improvements over time instead of relying entirely on upfront capital.That approach is especially relevant as organizations contend with aging equipment, rising utility costs, and pressure to make existing buildings work harder.“We've spent years helping customers understand where their buildings are losing efficiency and how to make improvements financially viable,” said David Rich, Vice President of Modigent Energy Solutions and Co-founder of Rich Energy.“Now we can pair that experience with Modigent's technical teams and national reach to take projects from assessment through execution.”Rich Energy's team has completed projects in more than 40 states. Its energy practice grew out of a family mechanical business founded in 1918 and has focused primarily on energy projects since 2010.Modigent is also investing in remote monitoring and building automation to help customers and technicians spot issues earlier and make better decisions about ongoing facility performance.Dan Bueschel and David Rich discuss the strategy behind Modigent Energy Solutions in an interview moderated by Carey Peña. Watch the interview here.###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent leads next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across the HVAC, plumbing, and controls industry. Through a growing coast-to-coast portfolio of specialized operating companies, Modigent delivers mechanical service, energy optimization, analytics, and intelligent building systems that support commercial facilities and complex environments. Known for a people-first culture, Modigent invests in its teams, local leadership, and long-term partnerships that strengthen the organizations and the communities they serve. Learn more at .

Ania Kubicki

Angles Communications

+1 480-277-9245

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Modigent Energy Solutions: featuring Dan Bueschel and David Rich, moderated by Carey Pena

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Modigent Expands National Strategy With Integrated Energy Solutions News Provided By Angles Communications October 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.