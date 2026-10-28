Pipe17 & Teifi Digital Announce Partnership To Drive Retail Transformation For Complex Brands

Pipe17's connected OMS keeps one record of orders, inventory and finance across every channel and system. Teifi Digital brings it into Shopify POS.

- Mo Afshar, CEO and Co-founder of Pipe17SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pipe17, the industry-leading connected OMS and Shopify Certified Technology Partner, and Teifi Digital, a Shopify Platinum Partner, today announced a joint retail architecture on Shopify for complex brands. Store operations move onto Shopify POS, the order and inventory record is unified across every channel and location, and the ERP the business already runs stays in place. It is live in production today.The architecture is in production at M·A·C Cosmetics, part of The Estée Lauder Companies. Pipe17 holds the inventory ledger, purchase order data, transfer records and advance ship notices (ASNs), routes orders across locations, and posts financial entries to the ERP. Teifi RMS is the retail management layer inside Shopify POS and admin. Read more in Pipe17's M·A·C launch post.“Complex brands have been told they can modernize the store or keep their ERP, not both,” said Mo Afshar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pipe17.“That trade-off is gone. A connected OMS holds one record of orders and inventory across every channel and location and keeps the ERP, the warehouse and the 3PL in step with it. That is what Pipe17 is. Teifi puts that record to work on the shop floor inside Shopify POS. M·A·C is running on it today, and any retailer on Shopify can do the same.”Retail transformation touches the shop floor and every system behind it, so the two companies split the work into two layers.Pipe17 is the operations layer, a connected OMS that combines order management and system connectivity in one platform. It holds one record of orders, inventory, products and fulfillments across stores, direct-to-consumer, wholesale and marketplace channels, and keeps that record in step with the ERP, warehouse management system (WMS) and third-party logistics (3PL) providers through more than 300 pre-configured connectors. It routes each order to the right distribution center, store or 3PL, and turns Shopify payout and order data into ERP journal entries.Teifi RMS is the in-store layer. It runs as native Shopify POS and admin extensions and gives store teams the capabilities of the ERP and back office without leaving Shopify. Teams receive purchase orders by scan, count stock, transfer it between locations, and run picking, in-store pickup and delivery workflows. Every adjustment is reason-coded on an audit trail built to support Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) controls. Teifi also runs the move itself: phased migration planning, data migration and validation, and the rollout of stores onto Shopify POS.“Retailers can now move to Shopify POS with no compromise,” said Peter Tivy, CEO and Co-Founder of Teifi Digital.“Teifi RMS brings the power of the back office into Shopify POS and admin. It connects any ERP or IMS through Shopify's extension model, so store teams never leave Shopify to receive, count, transfer, pick or hand over an order. Now native with Pipe17, any Pipe17 customer gets full IMS and WMS capability inside Shopify and unlocks all the benefits of unified commerce.”Together, the two layers give a retailer a connected OMS behind the business and a store experience that runs entirely on Shopify: one inventory and order record that the ERP, the warehouse, the 3PL and every store see at the same time.The architecture is designed for retailers with 20 or more stores, distribution center or 3PL fulfillment, and store, direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels on Shopify or moving to it.About Pipe17Pipe17's Order Operations Platform is the connected OMS that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillment across selling channels (DTC, B2B, retail and agentic), ERPs and fulfillment locations, with integrations pre-configured and maintained as part of the platform. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures and Blumberg Capital, Pipe17 helps innovative brands like Allbirds, Wyze and MaryRuth, and leading 3PLs like FedEx, Radial and Ryder keep inventory accurate, route every order correctly and scale profitably. Pipe17 is a certified Shopify Technology Partner. Learn more at .About Teifi DigitalTeifi Digital is a commerce systems integrator and Shopify Platinum Partner specializing in Shopify implementation, with over 100 delivery professionals based globally. The company develops native Shopify products including the B2B Commerce Suite, Retail Commerce Suite (including Teifi RMS), WorkMate, and Teifi Bridge. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Vancouver, Teifi supports complex transformations across retail, manufacturing, distribution, and wholesale sectors. Learn more at teifi.

Kristina Dudley

Pipe17

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Pipe17 & Teifi Digital Announce Partnership to Drive Retail Transformation for Complex Brands News Provided By Pipe17 October 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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