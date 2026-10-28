Sober Sidekick Is Transforming The Recovery Journey Through The Launch Of Its Recovery Care Program

Sober Sidekick is establishing a new standard in substance use disorder care.

Recovery Care pairs Sober Sidekick's live peer support with clinician-led relapse counseling, closing the gap behind $3.64 in crisis spend per $1 on recovery

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sober Sidekick, the digital recovery support platform by Empathy Health Technologies, today launched Recovery Care, a clinician-led virtual program that helps health plans manage members dealing with substance use disorders.

The program targets an imbalance the company documented in August with Wakely Consulting Group, an HMA Company. Across $569 million in substance use disorder spending covering roughly 150,000 commercial lives, $3.64 went to acute stabilization and short-cycle care for every $1 spent on services that sustain recovery. Emergency department use was the largest single concentration, and no sustained-recovery service appeared until the twelfth ranked billing code.

"Plans do not overspend on crisis by choice. They spend there because the emergency room is the first place the member becomes visible. By then you are paying for the worst version of a problem you could have met months earlier." - Chris Thompson, Founder and CEO, Sober Sidekick

Critical transitions of care

Recovery Care runs as a single clinical program with multiple entry points for health plan members, and the entry points are chosen around the moments the evidence says matter most.

Discharge is the sharpest of them. A data linkage study published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction found that 12.9% of people discharged from residential substance use treatment presented to health services for an alcohol or other drug-related event within 30 days, rising to 42% within a year. Separate research on return to use after residential treatment found that roughly 35% of participants reported using again within 30 days of discharge, on average 10 days out. The weeks immediately following an emergency department visit, a hospitalization or a residential stay are when members are most likely to end up right back in the setting they just left.

Those are precisely the moments Recovery Care is built to catch. Plans can route members into the program at discharge from the emergency department, the hospital or residential treatment, through routine gap closure and event follow-up such as annual wellness and postpartum visits, or through a signal from the Sober Sidekick app itself, which surfaces the benefit to a member who is already engaged daily. That last path reaches a member inside an app they already trust, at a moment they chose to open it, rather than through an unrecognized phone number.

Relapse reduction at our core

The clinical core is relapse reduction counseling, a structured protocol the company developed to use the full monthly encounter rather than a status check. The clinician maps the member's current risk, names the specific situations most likely to precede a return to use, and builds a plan against each one.

That plan then lives as a module inside the Sober Sidekick app, where the member already goes for peer support. Having practiced what to do in the hours, days and weeks that have led to setbacks before, and being able to pull that plan up in a moment of isolation on a Saturday night, is what empowers a member through the difficult moments when no clinician is in the room.

"Recovery doesn't happen in a doctor's office. It happens in the everyday moments when someone has to decide what comes next. Recovery Care gives members a clinical plan for those moments and a community that helps them follow through, so they're never left to navigate recovery alone." - Chris Thompson, Founder and CEO, Sober Sidekick

Finding members before the system does

When Sober Sidekick partners with a health plan, it attributes members already using the app back to the plan. One trend has been consistent across those attributions: as many as 50% of attributed members have no previously known substance use disorder diagnosis on file with the plan.

That gap reflects a fundamental challenge in how the healthcare system identifies and supports people living with substance use disorders. A substantial share of members managing a substance use disorder are doing it on their own, without the condition ever being clinically identified, until it surfaces as a costly high-acuity emergency department visit or hospitalization. Sober Sidekick is already doing the preventive work with those members while they remain stable, before the plan has any claims-based reason to know they exist.

Coordinating, not duplicating

Recovery Care clinicians coordinate the member's wider care rather than replacing it, connecting members to additional levels of care as risk changes, supporting medication adherence alongside the member's prescriber, and closing quality gaps the plan already carries. The provider entity behind the program has closed more than 30,000 care gaps in the past 24 months, and the program supports plan performance on measures including initiation and engagement of substance use treatment, follow-up after emergency department visits, and follow-up after hospitalization.

Recovery Care is available to Medicaid and commercial health plans. Details at sobersidekick.

About Sober Sidekick

Sober Sidekick, by Empathy Health Technologies, is a digital recovery support platform with more than 1.5 million downloads. The platform provides 24/7 peer-to-peer support, community engagement, and recovery tracking, and is designed to extend care beyond clinical settings and support longitudinal recovery. Users who form social connections show 93 to 244 percent increases in sustained engagement compared to baseline, including a validated 48 percent reduction in self-reported relapse for users who engage with peers at least once. Learn more at sobersidekick.

Jeff Goe

Empathy Health Technologies Inc.

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Sober Sidekick is Transforming the Recovery Journey Through the Launch of its Recovery Care Program News Provided By Empathy Health Technologies Inc October 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Social Media, Technology



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