Mazzola Lindstrom LLP Opens Miami Office, Expanding Its Presence In South Florida

Chambers Spotlight 2027

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mazzola Lindstrom LLP has opened a Miami office at 701 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1550, expanding its presence from New York and Los Angeles to South Florida. Partner Erik J. Gruber will lead the office, strengthening the firm's commercial litigation, insurance defense and insurance coverage capabilities for clients across Miami-Dade County and the broader South Florida region.The expansion comes as Mazzola Lindstrom earns recognition in the 2027 Chambers New York Spotlight Guide, with rankings in General and Corporate Commercial. The recognition marks the third consecutive year the firm has been included, underscoring the strength of its New York practice as the firm broadens its geographic reach.“Insurance coverage has been a core part of our practice for years, making South Florida a natural fit for our expansion,” said Jean-Claude Mazzola, founding partner of Mazzola Lindstrom LLP.“Establishing a Miami office builds on that foundation and brings us closer to clients doing business in the region. Erik's extensive Florida litigation experience complements our team and strengthens our ability to deliver practical, coordinated counsel across our three offices.”The Brickell location establishes a local base for serving businesses, insurers, entrepreneurs and executives throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. It also connects South Florida clients with the firm's broader corporate, transactional and dispute resolution practices.Gruber brings more than 15 years of experience in insurance coverage and commercial litigation. He has served as lead trial counsel in numerous matters and has first-chaired ten jury trials to verdict or directed verdict. His experience spans litigation strategy, discovery, mediation, trial and post-trial proceedings, with a focus on helping clients evaluate exposure and make informed decisions.“Clients facing a business dispute or insurance coverage matter need a clear understanding of their options, their exposure and the path forward,” said Gruber.“Our Miami office combines local litigation experience with the resources and perspective of colleagues in New York and Los Angeles. I look forward to building lasting relationships throughout South Florida and helping clients navigate complex matters with preparation, clear communication and a focus on their business objectives.”The Miami office will work closely with the firm's New York and Los Angeles teams to support clients whose legal needs cross state lines, combining direct partner involvement with coordinated counsel on business transactions and disputes.About Mazzola Lindstrom LLPMazzola Lindstrom LLP is a boutique law firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and Miami, representing domestic and international clients in commercial litigation, insurance defense, corporate matters and related practices. The firm provides practical, business-focused counsel to help clients resolve disputes, manage risk and advance their commercial objectives.For more information, visit .Miami OfficeMazzola Lindstrom LLP701 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1550Miami, FL 33131786-963-5066Media ContactSandra de NovellisEvolve Marketing+1 917-692-3772

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Mazzola Lindstrom LLP Opens Miami Office, Expanding Its Presence in South Florida News Provided By evolve Marketing October 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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