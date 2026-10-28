Dreamer Doer Names Sean Callahan VP Of Business Development & Partnerships

Sean Callahan Headshot

The Jack Morton, Havas, MKG, and Walton Isaacson veteran brings 25 years of experience to expanding the agency's client relationships and strategic partnerships

- Sean Callahan, VP of Business Development & Partnerships at Dreamer DoerNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dreamer Doer, the strategy-led integrated experience agency bridging digital and real-world experiences through culture, community, collabs and AI-enhanced delivery, today announced the appointment of Sean Callahan as Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships.Callahan will lead new business development and strategic partnerships, connecting brands with the agency's capabilities across brand strategy, experiential, digital, and influencer marketing.Callahan joins Dreamer Doer with 25 years of experience in business development and agency growth, including roles at Jack Morton, Havas, MKG, and Walton Isaacson. His experience spans work with brands including Audi, Nike, JetBlue, Molson Coors, Guinness, Absolut, Dove, AXE and P&G.“Sean understands that meaningful growth starts with relationships; with listening, asking the right questions, and understanding what a brand is trying to achieve,” said Andres Toro, Founder of Dreamer Doer.“That's how we've built this agency. He brings the experience and curiosity to open new conversations and help more brands see what we can accomplish together.”Callahan joins at a pivotal moment. AI is lowering the cost of content and its production, but the resulting flood of content has eroded trust and made attention harder to earn. Consumers are seeking more meaningful connections, while brands are looking to experiences that deliver greater value, via more sophisticated marketing efforts that drive clearly defined measurable returns. Dreamer Doer has evolved its offering and approach to meet these needs.“What drew me to Dreamer Doer is the combination of big ambition and a hands-on approach to making things happen,” said Callahan.“The team brings strategy, experiential, digital, and influencer marketing together to connect a brand's digital and real-world presence into one cohesive audience experience. I'm excited to work with Andres, Clint, and the team to build on that approach, helping more brands turn ambitious ideas into deeper audience connections and cultural impact.”“We're constantly evolving how we work with brands to meet their changing needs, but what never changes is our insistence that brand experiences (anywhere and everywhere) are about building and nurturing the relationships they have with their community,” said Clint Washington, Head of Marketing at Dreamer Doer.“And Sean shares that same spirit – flexible approach and all about the people. This is the energy we need right now, and it's the start of a big next chapter for Dreamer Doer.”Callahan is based in Chicago, IL and started October 19, 2026.About Sean CallahanSean Callahan is Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships at Dreamer Doer. His work focuses on connecting brand ambitions with the creative teams and strategic partners that bring them to life. He has written about the relationship between digital brands and physical experiences, the power of live music, and what marketers can learn from fan communities -- a perspective that complements Dreamer Doer's approach to culture and audience engagement. He is fueled by creative ideas, and has encouraged young thought-leaders while assistant teaching at institutions such as Marquette University and his alma mater, the University of Missouri.About Dreamer DoerDreamer Doer is a strategy-led, AI-enhanced integrated experience agency with teams in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The agency partners with brands to break through, inspire brand devotion and make incredible things happen, specializing in experiential, brand strategy, digital marketing, and influencer marketing. Learn more at dreamerdoer, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Clint Washington

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Dreamer Doer Names Sean Callahan VP of Business Development & Partnerships News Provided By Dreamer Doer October 28, 2026, 12:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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