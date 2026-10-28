EU Energy Ministers must tackle high energy prices at the source
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) BRUSSELS, Belgium (28 October 2026): As EU Energy Ministers prepare to meet in Luxembourg this Thursday amid renewed concerns over high energy prices and winter preparedness, SolarPower Europe is calling on policymakers to combine immediate consumer relief with measures that permanently reduce Europe's exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets.
The meeting comes just two weeks after EU leaders called for concrete action to shield households and businesses from energy price spikes pointing to electrification, renewables and battery storage as key to delivering lower and more stable electricity prices.
Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, said: "With winter approaching and energy prices once again under pressure, Europe must focus on solutions that both protect consumers today and tackle high energy prices at the source. Every step towards homegrown electricity is a step away from volatile fossil fuel imports. Since the start of the 2026 Middle East war, the EU solar fleet saved over €40 billion in avoided gas imports. Investing in electrification, renewables, battery storage and flexible grids is the fastest route to Euro’e’s energy security and price stabil”ty.”
Ahead of the meeting, SolarPower Europe shared recommendations with the EU Member States on how to protect citizens this winter while building a more secure and affordable energy system for the years ahead.
Last winter, over 40 million EU citizens were already unable to keep their homes adequately warm. With energy prices under renewed pressure, there is an increased risk of even more households struggling to pay their bills, hence taking immediate measures is all that more important.
To ease pressure on energy bills now, SolarPower Europe calls for targeted and temporary support for vulnerable households, as well as immediate reduction in electricity taxation. In addition, EU and national decision-makers should boost support for residential solar and battery storage as structural solutions that deliver quickly for Europeans.
For the longer-term, the EU should double-down on structural measures that cut Europe’s dependency on imported fossil fuels by unambiguously choosing for investment in electrification, renewables and battery storage. This requires clearer and faster connection procedures, and network tariffs that incentivise flexibility and efficient grid use.
The Council will also exchange views on Europe's long-term energy future beyond 2030. SolarPower Europe is urging Ministers to provide investors with long-term stability by maintaining a dedicated renewable energy target after 2030.
The meeting comes just two weeks after EU leaders called for concrete action to shield households and businesses from energy price spikes pointing to electrification, renewables and battery storage as key to delivering lower and more stable electricity prices.
Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, said: "With winter approaching and energy prices once again under pressure, Europe must focus on solutions that both protect consumers today and tackle high energy prices at the source. Every step towards homegrown electricity is a step away from volatile fossil fuel imports. Since the start of the 2026 Middle East war, the EU solar fleet saved over €40 billion in avoided gas imports. Investing in electrification, renewables, battery storage and flexible grids is the fastest route to Euro’e’s energy security and price stabil”ty.”
Ahead of the meeting, SolarPower Europe shared recommendations with the EU Member States on how to protect citizens this winter while building a more secure and affordable energy system for the years ahead.
Last winter, over 40 million EU citizens were already unable to keep their homes adequately warm. With energy prices under renewed pressure, there is an increased risk of even more households struggling to pay their bills, hence taking immediate measures is all that more important.
To ease pressure on energy bills now, SolarPower Europe calls for targeted and temporary support for vulnerable households, as well as immediate reduction in electricity taxation. In addition, EU and national decision-makers should boost support for residential solar and battery storage as structural solutions that deliver quickly for Europeans.
For the longer-term, the EU should double-down on structural measures that cut Europe’s dependency on imported fossil fuels by unambiguously choosing for investment in electrification, renewables and battery storage. This requires clearer and faster connection procedures, and network tariffs that incentivise flexibility and efficient grid use.
The Council will also exchange views on Europe's long-term energy future beyond 2030. SolarPower Europe is urging Ministers to provide investors with long-term stability by maintaining a dedicated renewable energy target after 2030.
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