'Guess How Many Seats Congress Won?': PM Modi's Swipe At Party's Performance In MLC Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress over its dismal performance in the recently held Legislative Council polls across four states, despite the use of ballot papers in the polling process.

The Congress has drawn a blank in three states and also remains out of the reckoning in Maharashtra, where the counting is reportedly underway for five seats.

In a post on social media platform 'X', Prime Minister Modi said, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka."

"Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" PM Modi remarked.

This comes amid the Opposition's demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amid allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The MLC polls results assumes significance as the INDIA Bloc prepares to hold a mega rally against the vote theft allegations at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, despite strong protests from the ruling NDA, traders and the Sikh community as the date is linked to the 1984 riots.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also remarked that the Congress "failed to make an impact" in the Legislative Council elections across four states despite ballot papers being used to conduct the polling, while accusing Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of making "false allegations" against the country's electoral process.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said: "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, who have created a storm of false claims about India's electoral process, have seen their aspirations for anarchy shattered by the results of the MLC elections...the Congress party has so far remained at zero. It is now almost clear that the Congress party has failed to make its presence felt in these elections."

He added: "These elections were conducted using ballot boxes and ballot papers, yet the Congress failed to establish its presence."

Echoing similar view, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also took a jibe at the Congress party on Wednesday.

“Whether it is ballot paper or the Electronic Voting Machines, the outcome for the Congress party remains the same,” Joshi said, taking potshots at the Grand Old Party's zero show in the MLC elections.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) emerged victorious in the Agra Teacher's seat in Uttar Pradesh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the Patna Teachers' constituency in the biennial elections to the Bihar Legislative Council.