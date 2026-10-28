New Train Halt At Chandkheda Road Aims To Ease Commute For Gujarat's Industrial Belt

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (IANS) A new halt for the Sabarmati-Katosan Road MEMU train at Chandkheda Road railway station in Gujarat is expected to improve rail connectivity for daily commuters, industrial workers and devotees travelling to Becharaji, with the service commencing on Wednesday.

The Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway introduced the halt for trains 69249 and 69250 from October 28.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, Deputy Mayor Anju Shah and Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash inaugurated the facility by flagging off the Katosan Road-Sabarmati MEMU train at Chandkheda Road station in the presence of other officials.

The new halt will provide passengers from Chandkheda and surrounding areas with improved access to Sabarmati, Kalol, Kadi, Katosan Road and Becharaji.

It is expected to benefit commuters travelling to work and educational institutions, as well as employees of industrial units and devotees visiting the Mata temple at Becharaji.

Train 69250, running from Katosan Road to Sabarmati, will arrive at Chandkheda Road at 9:40 a.m. and depart at 9:41 a.m. Train 69249, travelling from Sabarmati to Katosan Road, will arrive at 5:27 p.m. and leave at 5:28 p.m.

Addressing the gathering, Ved Prakash said the halt was part of efforts to strengthen rail connectivity across Ahmedabad, including the areas of Sabarmati, Chandkheda, Kalol, Kadi and Becharaji.

He highlighted the importance of rail services for employees travelling to industrial centres, particularly the Becharaji industrial belt, which includes the Maruti industrial area. "The improved connectivity would also assist devotees visiting the Mata temple in Becharaji," he said.

The divisional railway manager said Chandkheda Road station had the potential to develop into an important railway hub. "Plans are being drawn up to upgrade the station and improve its road connectivity, with the aim of integrating it more effectively into Ahmedabad's urban transport network," he said.

A joint survey by the state government's Urban Development Department, Gujarat Metro and Indian Railways has assessed population patterns and anticipated urban expansion to help plan future transport infrastructure.

The objective is to improve links between residential areas, employment centres and industrial zones, while reducing dependence on road transport and easing congestion.

Ved Prakash also outlined plans for a proposed mega coaching depot at Vatva, which is expected to have around 100 lines.

The facility is intended to meet the maintenance and operational requirements of trains serving the Ahmedabad rail complex as passenger transport demand grows.

On railway investment, he said: "Gujarat's annual budget allocation for railway development had risen from Rs 589 crore before 2014 to Rs 17,366 crore, an increase of nearly 30 times."

He also said 88 railway stations in the state are being redeveloped under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' to improve passenger amenities, upgrade station premises and strengthen links with surrounding urban areas.

"Railway infrastructure projects, including a circular railway network, new lines, station redevelopment and modern coaching facilities, are being planned with transport requirements over the next 50 to 100 years in mind," he said.

The new halt at Chandkheda Road is intended to strengthen local rail connectivity as Ahmedabad and its surrounding industrial and residential areas expand.