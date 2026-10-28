BJP Accuses Congress Of Trying To Incite Violence Against CEC Through 'Public Impeachment'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that the Congress was attempting to "incite violence" against Gyanesh Kumar by organising a "public impeachment" against the Chief Election Commissioner.

This comes after the Congress decided to hold the INDIA Bloc's proposed 'public impeachment' of CEC Kumar over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, at party President Mallikarjun Kharge's official residence on October 30. The event is scheduled to take place ahead of the Opposition alliance's joint rally on November 1.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson Tuhin Sinha referred to the Opposition's move as "mock judiciary campaign".

"They are challenging our judicial system, mocking and taunting our judicial set-up. At a time when the matter is being heard in the Supreme Court-where the Election Commission has submitted its affidavit, and the apex court has granted 10 days to the petitioners to file any objections they may have-what is Congress trying to demonstrate? Are they trying to show that they have zero faith in the country's judicial system? Do they want to set up kangaroo courts in this country?" he asked.

Further, Sinha alleged, "The Congress is inciting violence against Gyanesh Kumar through such mock impeachment. This proves that the Congress party is harmful for the country and its violent approach is proving to be dangerous for democracy."

West Bengal BJP MLA, Rudranil Ghosh, said that the Opposition can bring whatever they want, while cautioning Congress President Kharge over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"They are frustrated after having failed to garner support from the people and, therefore, are now resorting to such things," he told IANS.

BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo also accused Congress of making a "mockery" of Indian democracy and its political system.

"Now when they (Congress) have realised that they cannot win elections on their own, they are making allegations of vote theft...SIR has been conducted by the Congress also during its tenure, there were no such objections back then," he told IANS.

He added, "This drama of mock Parliament and impeachment is extremely wrong. If they want to take any action against the CEC, they should follow the Constitutional procedure."

Deo defended Gyanesh Kumar, saying that the CEC has driven out illegal infiltrators by conducting the SIR.

Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress President, Alka Lamba, backed the INDIA Bloc's anti-SIR rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

"It is a mega rally. Around 10 lakh people are arriving here from every corner of India. The main slogan is 'Save the Vote, Save the Nation, Save Democracy'. Nothing can stop this rally from happening now. If the BJP-led government wants to prevent this, Rahul Gandhi ji has already given a suggestion: Accept Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation before October 30th," Lamba stated.