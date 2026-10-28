SAP Doubles Down On Equipping 2 Million People In India With AI-Ready Skills By 2030

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) With 28 per cent of the world's STEM workforce and 23 per cent of global software engineering talent, India is strongly positioned as a leader in the AI economy, enterprise applications and business AI leader SAP said on Wednesday, announced more programmes designed to achieve its ongoing goal of equipping two million people in India with AI-ready skills by 2030.

The aim is to address the country's demand for digital talent and prepare people for opportunities in an AI-powered economy.

Building on its extensive established learning, certification and workforce-development programmes, SAP said it will work with academic institutions, industry partners, government bodies and community organisations to expand access to practical skills in AI, cloud, data and enterprise technologies at scale.

“The foundation of India's strength in technology has always been its people. Preparing Indian talent for the next wave of innovation requires sustained investment in how people learn, apply their skills, and apply that in their careers,” said Manish Prasad, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

“Of the 2 million people we expect to train in AI skills before 2030, nearly 13 per cent have already participated through certification, student education and community programmes. The 2030 commitment will help more people build the capabilities to contribute to India's AI-led growth,” Prasad noted.

SAP collaborates with state governments and skill-development institutions across India to align technology skilling with regional workforce priorities.

Through initiatives such as the 'Future Right Skills Network', it also works with industry partners and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to strengthen AI and workplace readiness among vocational learners.

The initiative combines foundational AI learning, communication skills and industry exposure for students at Industrial Training Institutes, helping them apply technology in practical workplace settings.

SAP's STEM and community programmes offer over 1,100 combined curriculum hours in AI, digital and workplace skills, alongside mentoring and employment support.