Manipur Govt Raises Annual Incentive For Manipuri Pony Owners To Rs 10,000

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 28 (IANS) The Manipur government has announced an increase in the annual incentive for Manipuri pony owners to Rs 10,000 per pony, as part of efforts to conserve the state's endangered indigenous equine breed, officials said on Wednesday.

Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, L. Arunkumar Singh, said that incentives were provided to 1,150 pony owners last year through the Governor.

Following the launch of the Pony Registration System (PRS) by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, the department submitted a proposal to increase the annual incentive to Rs 10,000 per pony owner, Arunkumar Singh told the media.

He said departmental officials have started work on the PRS, which will help determine the total pony population in the state.

According to departmental records, the pony population has increased this year. An amount of Rs 30 lakh has been earmarked in the annual budget to provide incentives to pony owners.

The Manipuri Pony, one of the oldest recognised indigenous horse breeds, is renowned for its intelligence, agility and endurance.

Traditionally associated with polo and racing, the breed has played a significant role in Manipur's cultural heritage. Manipuri ponies are considered among the earliest breeds used for polo, a sport that has been played across Asia for centuries.

Under the regional development and branding framework being pursued in coordination with the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), each northeastern state has identified a distinct Unique Selling Proposition (USP).

Manipur's designated USP is its polo heritage. The Genetic-Based Selective Breeding Component under the polo heritage initiative comprises two key areas -- selective breeding and infrastructure development.

Arunkumar Singh said that a proposal for the conservation of the endangered indigenous Manipuri Pony, jointly pursued by the DoNER Ministry and the Manipur Chief Minister, had been approved.

On livestock welfare initiatives, he said the department was implementing the National Livestock Insurance Scheme for animals such as cows, buffaloes and pigs in accordance with the Ministry's guidelines.

From April 1 this year until Wednesday, a total of 2,456 animals had been insured.

Under the Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD) scheme, vaccination programmes will be carried out periodically against diseases such as Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), African Swine Fever (ASF), Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS), Black Quarter (BQ) and rabies.

Vaccination for poultry will also be undertaken. The director further said that the construction of Artificial Insemination (AI) centres was underway under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM).

Highlighting the department's doorstep veterinary services, he said 33 Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs), launched on July 11, 2024, were operational across the state.

The service can be accessed through the toll-free number 1962. From April 1 this year until Wednesday, the mobile veterinary service had received 7,205 cases.

Of these, 693 were resolved over the phone, while 6,512 were addressed through physical visits, he said.

The service aims to provide veterinary care to livestock owners at their doorsteps and improve access to animal healthcare across the state.