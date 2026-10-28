AI Used To Make Fake Liquor? Dewas Police Probe Alleged Toxic Alcohol Deaths

An accused arrested in connection with the alleged sale of spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district used artificial intelligence (AI) to learn how to prepare alcohol at home by mixing chemicals and water, police said on Wednesday. The development emerged during the interrogation of 10 people arrested for allegedly selling illicit liquor. According to police, the accused, Ajay Rathore, allegedly prepared fake liquor at home, mixed it with genuine alcohol and sold the adulterated product in empty bottles of licensed liquor brands. The bottles were reportedly obtained from scrap dealers, and the liquor was sold mainly in rural areas. The investigation is underway following claims that several people died after consuming poisonous liquor in parts of Dewas district.

How The Accused Allegedly Made Fake Liquor

Dewas Kotwali police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said the police arrested 10 people on Monday and recovered six cartons of country liquor from them. Interrogation subsequently revealed information about the alleged manufacture and sale of spurious alcohol.

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh: On the deaths due to spurious liquor in Chandana village, Shashikant Chaurasia, Kotwali Police Station in-charge, says, "Yesterday, regarding the spurious liquor case that was registered at the Kotwali police station, all 10 accused persons who were arrested are being interrogated today. They were also interrogated yesterday. During the interrogation, some crucial facts have been uncovered. During questioning, the accused, Ajay Rathore, revealed that they used AI to research how to make liquor at home several times between September and October 2. Based on the partial knowledge he gained during this process, he used the internet to search for phone numbers and contacted a solvent-selling wholesaler in Indore named 'Rising Brothers' to order a chemical. To procure that chemical, a warehouse was sealed, and samples of the chemical are being collected. Samples of the spurious liquor will also be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to test for specific components. So far, Ajay Rathore has been identified as the main culprit..."

- IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2026

Rathore had reportedly been using AI since September to search for methods of preparing alcohol at home. He then allegedly ordered chemicals through a private firm in Indore. Police have not disclosed the names of the chemicals.

Between October 2 and October 7, Rathore allegedly obtained empty bottles of licensed liquor from scrap dealers and used them to package the homemade mixture. Other accused reportedly assisted him in preparing the liquor.

Police said the accused mixed the fake alcohol with genuine liquor before selling it to local residents between October 6 and October 12.

Licensed Liquor Shop Employees Under Scanner

The 10 people arrested include two managers and two salesmen associated with three licensed liquor shops in Dewas and Indore districts. They allegedly supplied alcohol illegally to Rathore and other accused.

Police have also found indications of the possible involvement of two additional employees of a licensed liquor shop. A search is underway to trace them.

The warehouse of the private firm in Indore that allegedly supplied the chemicals has been sealed. Police have also added relevant provisions of the Excise Act to the case registered in connection with the alleged manufacture and sale of spurious liquor.

Forensic Reports Awaited In Death Probe

The case has drawn attention amid claims of multiple deaths in Chandana, Binjana and nearby areas of Dewas district.

Villagers have claimed that at least 10 people died after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor between September 27 and October 16. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has made a higher claim, alleging that 22 people died and at least 40 lost their eyesight after consuming toxic liquor over the past month.

The district administration initially dismissed claims that the deaths were linked to poisonous liquor. However, after the matter escalated, the state government formed a five-member high-level team to investigate the allegations.

Police said the viscera samples of two deceased people, along with the recovered liquor and other materials, had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The exact cause of death will be established after the forensic reports are received, Chaurasia said.

The investigation will examine the alleged production process, the supply chain and the possible link between the seized liquor and the reported deaths. Police have not yet confirmed that the deaths were caused by the spurious alcohol under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)