China Takes Mbappe’s Apology Seriously After Mao Zedong Meme Controversy
(MENAFN) China said Wednesday that it was taking French football star Kylian Mbappe’s apology “seriously” following his comments about an online meme portraying him as former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters that Beijing “takes seriously the apology he has made.”
Mbappe issued an apology on Tuesday, describing his earlier remark as “ill-judged” and acknowledging that it had offended people in China and Chinese communities around the world.
“I apologize to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry,” Mbappe said in a statement.
The apology came after a video circulated online in which Mbappe appeared to identify his favorite meme as “the one where they put my face on a Chinese dictator (Mao Zedong),” adding that he found it amusing and had shared it with friends.
His comments triggered a backlash in China, prompting several commercial partners to end their relationships with the footballer.
Dongpeng Beverage Group, Mengniu, one of China’s largest dairy producers, and cheese manufacturer Milkground all terminated their partnerships with Mbappe following the controversy.
China Media Group (CMG), which oversees the country’s public broadcaster CCTV, also suspended broadcasts of Spanish La Liga matches and advertisements featuring the French player.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters that Beijing “takes seriously the apology he has made.”
Mbappe issued an apology on Tuesday, describing his earlier remark as “ill-judged” and acknowledging that it had offended people in China and Chinese communities around the world.
“I apologize to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry,” Mbappe said in a statement.
The apology came after a video circulated online in which Mbappe appeared to identify his favorite meme as “the one where they put my face on a Chinese dictator (Mao Zedong),” adding that he found it amusing and had shared it with friends.
His comments triggered a backlash in China, prompting several commercial partners to end their relationships with the footballer.
Dongpeng Beverage Group, Mengniu, one of China’s largest dairy producers, and cheese manufacturer Milkground all terminated their partnerships with Mbappe following the controversy.
China Media Group (CMG), which oversees the country’s public broadcaster CCTV, also suspended broadcasts of Spanish La Liga matches and advertisements featuring the French player.
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