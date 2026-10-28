Vertiv completes Acquisition of King Environmental Services Ltd., Expanding Global Fluid Management Services

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE (October 28, 2026) — Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced it has completed its acquisition of King Environmental Services Ltd. (KES), a Europe-based provider of fluid management, commissioning and load-testing services for high-density, liquid-cooled data centers.



The acquisition expands Vertiv's global thermal management services capabilities into Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and advances its strategy to support customers across the thermal chain. The transaction builds on Vertiv's established North American fluid management presence, including its 2025 acquisition of PurgeRite, and represents the next step in expanding its global thermal and fluid management services platform.



"We are pleased to welcome the KES team to Vertiv," said Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Vertiv. "As computing density increases, the performance of cooling infrastructure depends not only on engineering and system design but on execution in the field. KES builds on the Vertiv fluid management foundation, extending our specialized expertise and disciplined execution into EMEA as customers deploy increasingly complex infrastructure at scale."



The Vertiv and KES combination expands Vertiv’s end-to-end thermal management capabilities enabling our customers to:



•Reduce operational complexity through a single accountable partner for commissioning, testing, fluid management and ongoing operations,

•Improve cooling system performance with clean, balanced and validated fluid systems that support optimal heat transfer and equipment efficiency,

•Maintain compliance with regional fluid handling, treatment and disposal requirements, and

•Increase confidence in infrastructure readiness through thermal load testing before facilities enter operation.



KES is headquartered near Dublin, Ireland, and serves customers across the EMEA region. The financial terms were not disclosed and are not expected to be material to Vertiv's financial results.



For more information about Vertiv's portfolio of power and thermal management products, infrastructure solutions, IT systems and services for critical digital applications,

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