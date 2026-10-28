Noise Master Buds Open sells 10,000 units in the first hour of launch, reflecting growing appetite for open-ear listening
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) New Delhi, October 28, 2026: Noise, India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, has sold 10,000 units of Master Buds Open within the first hour of its launch on October 27, marking a strong initial response to its entry into the open-ear audio category. Featuring Sound by Bose technology, Master Buds Open expands the brand’s premium Master Series into a new listening format.
For Noise, Master Buds Open marks another step in building audio as a strategic growth pillar. With the Master Series, the brand is bringing together premium design, differentiated listening experiences and Sound by Bose technology across in-ear, over-ear and open-ear formats. Designed for everyday listening, Master Buds Open features an ergonomic C-bridge design, a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver and co-developed Dynamic EQ technology with six presets. The earbuds also offer 4-Mic ENC DNN technology for call clarity and up to 28 hours of total playback.
The growing interest in open-ear audio comes amid an evolving personal audio market. According to Counterpoint Research, while India's TWS market grew by just 1% in 2025, shipments of open-wear stereo (OWS) devices nearly quadrupled during the year. These trends point to emerging opportunities for differentiated listening experiences as the category expands beyond traditional in-ear formats.
Master Buds Open is available in Carbon and Mercury metallic finishes at a special launch price of INR 9,999 across gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.
For Noise, Master Buds Open marks another step in building audio as a strategic growth pillar. With the Master Series, the brand is bringing together premium design, differentiated listening experiences and Sound by Bose technology across in-ear, over-ear and open-ear formats. Designed for everyday listening, Master Buds Open features an ergonomic C-bridge design, a 10.8mm custom dynamic driver and co-developed Dynamic EQ technology with six presets. The earbuds also offer 4-Mic ENC DNN technology for call clarity and up to 28 hours of total playback.
The growing interest in open-ear audio comes amid an evolving personal audio market. According to Counterpoint Research, while India's TWS market grew by just 1% in 2025, shipments of open-wear stereo (OWS) devices nearly quadrupled during the year. These trends point to emerging opportunities for differentiated listening experiences as the category expands beyond traditional in-ear formats.
Master Buds Open is available in Carbon and Mercury metallic finishes at a special launch price of INR 9,999 across gonoise.com, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma and Vijay Sales.
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